The Marvels Star Teyonah Parris Speaks Out on Monica Rambeau's Role in Captain Marvel Sequel

Teyonah Parris is speaking out about her role in The Marvels. The WandaVision star spoke to Collider about what director Nia DaCosta has up her sleeve for the Captain Marvel sequel. A lot of MCU fans are looking forward to the next adventure. Paris was quick to mention the fact that she loved the filmmaker's previous work with Little Woods. DaCosta has really focused on characters in those previous projects. Marvel fans got to know Monica Rambeau during WandaVision, but there are still a lot of unresolved emotions bubbling under the surface. Everyone could see that the new hero had some resentment towards Captain Marvel. That will all have to be addressed in this sequel. Also in the mix will be Kamala Khan in her first big moment around the adult Marvel heroes. So, there’s a lot to be looking forward to in The Marvels.

“As far as her actors, I feel like she took, and has taken, even as we started building towards The Marvels, great care to hear our feedback on who this character is, what story we’re trying to tell and finding ways to - I mean, most of the time when I say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking this,’ she’s already thought it and is thinking it and has been working on ways - she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. I was gonna get to that,” she explained. “There’s this, this and this that I’m thinking about for that moment.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, well, okay!’ So I love that she’s always thinking ahead and that I always feel very welcome to go and talk with her and to hash out story points and character arcs and development.”

Paris continued, “I just love her point of view. I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities. She’s so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it’s history. She’s making history. She’s amazing and I can’t wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta.”

The actress told Comicbook.com about that relationship with Carol Danvers earlier this year.

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris elaborated. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

