WandaVision Has Marvel Fans Head Over Heels for Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot of iconic superheroes, but have you ever noticed that it's the Very Normal supporting characters that end up getting the most love from fans? Black Panther and Captain Marvel are awesome, there's no doubt about that. But there's something about seeing an average, quirky person that reminds you of yourself working alongside the mighty Avengers. Two such MCU characters made their long-awaited return to the MCU in Friday's new episode of WandaVision, and the reaction they received would make you think that Captain America just ended Thanos with one hand tied behind his back.

This episode of WandaVision featured the return of Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis, as well as Randall Park's Jimmy Woo, and fans everywhere are ecstatic to not only see them back on screen, but to see them working together.

Darcy has been away since Thor: The Dark World, while Agent Woo was featured back in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. In WandaVision, Darcy now has a doctorate in astrophysics and she is called in to help SWORD investigate Westview, an operation that began with FBI agent Jimmy Woo and SWORD's Monica Rambeau.

Through the whole episode, Darcy and Jimmy find new ways to be wonderful and entertaining, just by watching TV, eating potato chips, and writing the questions we're all thinking on a whiteboard. As you can probably guess, fans online can't get enough of this duo.