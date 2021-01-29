WandaVision Has Marvel Fans Head Over Heels for Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot of iconic superheroes, but have you ever noticed that it's the Very Normal supporting characters that end up getting the most love from fans? Black Panther and Captain Marvel are awesome, there's no doubt about that. But there's something about seeing an average, quirky person that reminds you of yourself working alongside the mighty Avengers. Two such MCU characters made their long-awaited return to the MCU in Friday's new episode of WandaVision, and the reaction they received would make you think that Captain America just ended Thanos with one hand tied behind his back.
This episode of WandaVision featured the return of Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis, as well as Randall Park's Jimmy Woo, and fans everywhere are ecstatic to not only see them back on screen, but to see them working together.
Darcy has been away since Thor: The Dark World, while Agent Woo was featured back in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. In WandaVision, Darcy now has a doctorate in astrophysics and she is called in to help SWORD investigate Westview, an operation that began with FBI agent Jimmy Woo and SWORD's Monica Rambeau.
Through the whole episode, Darcy and Jimmy find new ways to be wonderful and entertaining, just by watching TV, eating potato chips, and writing the questions we're all thinking on a whiteboard. As you can probably guess, fans online can't get enough of this duo.
I Ship It
I ship it. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/rmtEilchfW— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 29, 2021
BFFs
Darcy and Jimmy are best friends and I won’t accept otherwise. pic.twitter.com/NIdoxeORbO— alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) January 29, 2021
So Happy
The way Darcy is back after almost 8 years, I feel so happy because she’s very underrated #wandavision pic.twitter.com/9Ap6ffbF3a— Karla | wandavision spoilers (@lokisgolden) January 29, 2021
They Are Us, We Are Them
jimmy woo and darcy lewis being audience self-inserts was amazing pic.twitter.com/8qFaKcE2ro— M 🌙 (@adambsolodriver) January 29, 2021
He Did It!
#wandavision spoilers— kay (@jainassolo) January 29, 2021
JIMMY WOO DID THE CARD TRICK SCOTT LANG TAUGHT HIM I'M YELLING pic.twitter.com/A8B2x9iYEq
Dr. Lewis
DARCY SAID: DR. LEWIS.
I'M SO PROUD OF MY BABY #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/IqG40hnyH2— agos SKIN | dr. lewis (@vllanellxdnerys) January 29, 2021
We All Need a Darcy and Jimmy
I wish every workplace had their own Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/8Jr3YhUWab— Keiley Kaiser (@keileykaiser) January 29, 2021
Look At Us. Who Would've Thought? Not Me!
This is my new favourite thing. Who would've thought Darcy and Woo would be an awesome duo?! I love #WandaVision so so much. What an amazing show and what an amazing episode! I loved these two characters' dynamic together so much💙. #JimmyWoo #DarcyLewis pic.twitter.com/1DPGutp95h— Hana-Lisa (@HanBursa) January 29, 2021
Supremacy
I BELIEVE IN JIMMY WOO + MONICA RAMBEAU + DARCY LEWIS SUPREMACY #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/O7NwfFlTLm— kay (@marvelspideys) January 29, 2021
Rise Up
I love her so much, Darcy nation we rise #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/h42oCEzWZV— Karla | wandavision spoilers (@lokisgolden) January 29, 2021