WandaVision: What Are Strucker Watches?

✖

WandaVision is finally here! The show's first two episodes dropped on Disney+ today and followed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they explored suburban life in the vein of 1950s and 1960s sitcoms. During the first episode, we saw a commercial break for a toaster made by Stark Industries. The second episode featured another ad, this time for Strucker watches. If you weren't paying close attention, you may have missed the important connection to Wanda's past! Warning: Mild WandaVision Spoilers Ahead...

In case it's been a while since you watched the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Avengers: Age of Ultron, Baron Wolfgang von Strucker was one of the leaders of Hydra who used Loki's Scepter to conduct experiments on human volunteers. The only survivors were Wanda and her brother Pietro, which is what led to their extraordinary abilities. (This is much different from the comics. At one point, Wanda and her brother were revealed to be the Mutant children of Magneto, but this was later retconned, revealing Wanda was an orphan who was enhanced by the High Evolutionary). The Strucker watch commercial even featured the Hydra symbol. You can check it out below:

(Photo: Disney+)

This little nod to Hydra and the man who gave Wanda her powers provides more questions than answers. While we don't know exactly what's causing the events of the series, a good guess is that it's all coming from Wanda's mind, which means it's no surprise she would pull out such a big name from her past. It also has us wondering if there's a possibility of Strucker showing up again, especially since the actor who played him, Thomas Kretschmann, revealed he signed on for multiple Marvel projects back in 2015. Strucker may be dead, but heck, so was Vision!

Recently, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that WandaVision will be a "natural progression" into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"There's never much we can talk about in Marvel, but I do think WandaVision is a natural progression into what happens in Doctor Strange 2," Olsen told Good Morning America about the sequel currently on a filming hiatus in England. "I think Kevin Feige is doing a really amazing job intertwining the television format with the films so that we can tell more interesting stories moving forward."

Do you think there is a deeper significance to the Strucker watch? Do you have any other WandaVision theories? Tell us in the comments!

The third episode of WandaVision will hit Disney+ on Friday, January 22nd.