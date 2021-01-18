Marvel’s WandaVision Merchandise Includes a Strucker Watch Advertised in the Show

WandaVision viewers can "Hail Hydra" right on time with their very own Strucker Watch as seen on TV. In Episode 2 of WandaVision, the first original series from Marvel Studios, the black-and-white sitcom cuts to commercial to advertise a must-have accessory: a Swiss-made Strucker brand watch engraved with the HYDRA logo. The second of the faux commercials interrupting episodes of WandaVision references HYDRA's Wolfgang von Strucker (Thomas Kretschmann), whose Mind Stone experiments transformed Sokovian siblings Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) into Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

"It started as wanting to have fun with that idea and that format," Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige told TVLine about the Stark Industries toaster not yet among the WandaVision-inspired products for sale, which you can find below.

"But it quickly ties in on another level to what's going on. Something beeping with a Stark Industries logo on it is mysterious and intriguing if you don't know anything about it and where that takes you," Feige continued. "If you know the world and the universe [of the Marvel Cinematic Universe] and the backstory — of Wanda, in particular — you might have a clue as to what that is."

The first wave of WandaVision collectibles and apparel revealed by Marvel includes a Strucker watch replica you can find at Hot Topic. The WandaVision Hot Topic collection is home to Funko POP! figures and dozens of clothing selections depicting "unusual couple" Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Additionally, franchise fans will find many WandaVision-branded products available for purchase at Zazzle.

