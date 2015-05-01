WandaVision Could Bring X-Men To MCU, Avengers: Age of Ultron Story Works (Theory)

WandaVision might have a sneaky way to bring the X-Men into the MCU and it might retcon a story laid out in Avengers: Age of Ultron depending on your definition of the word. Really, this the latest WandaVision theory out of my bored and all too hungry for new content brain. To cope with a lack of Marvel and DC titles, I just make up my own stories and some of them might come true. If not, the conversation is still fun. This time around, I have a theory which I think might be pretty possible for WandaVision and how this Disney+ show could actually be the first time we get a confirmation of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This theory starts where Wanda was introduced to the movies in Avengers: Age of Ultron. As the story goes, back in 2015, Disney and Marvel Studios could not call Wanda and her brother Pietro mutants because that would’ve been too much of a good thing. Really, Fox owned the rights to X-Men characters in film, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were some rare characters whose rights were both with Avengers and X-Men, so the loophole was calling them “miracles” instead of “mutants.” Honestly, thought that was kinda cheesy, but whatever.

Now, Disney owns the mutant genes and all of the because they literally bought the whole Fox studio and got literally all things X-Men back for their Marvel movies.

So, let’s take a look at Wanda’s story in Age of Ultron. The reason she hates Tony Stark is because his weapons killed her parents, right? Well, in the comics, Wanda’s father is X-Men legend Magneto, but also in the comics as is laid in this book right here example, Wanda lived with another family away from Magneto for some time. So, what if the parents killed by Stark Industries weapons were actually not her real parents, just people who raised and cared for her after Magneto either had his kids taken away or sent them into hiding?

A tease of this has already been laid out. In the WandaVision trailer, we can see Bova in a painting on the wall. Considering we expect everything in WandaVision to be a projection from Wanda's mind, it would make sense if the Human-Cow crossover character who also helped raised Wanda came into play out of her memories, indicating that her biological parents never actually raised her. I’s some really thin threads been stretched pretty far… but it’s not impossible and it’s only fueled by the once popular but completely unconfirmed rumor that Bova’s creator, the High Evolutionary, would be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The question is, why would Magneto send Wanda and Pietro away? Is he trying to hide them and their mutant gene from the world? Is he plotting something to activate mutant genes and bring mutants into power all at once? And, where has he been? Hell, maybe he’s out in a different universe, looking a lot like Michael Fassbender. Or, maybe on the MCU’s Asteroid M developing the tech to unleash the mutant genes or the blue area of the moon, a location established by Kree which could be seen in Captain Marvel 2? And then the Fantastic Four can discover it and the mutants and everything will be amazing. Okay, take your pick at which is the least realistic, but don't act like they're not fun ideas.

There have been teases of Wanda having a mutant gene in the past -- for example, the Marvel canon book Marvel Studios Character Encyclopedia teased that the Mind Stone did not give her powers but “unlocked” them. And, more recently, The Wakanda Files indicated that other experimental subjects with the Mind Stone perished, while Wanda and Pietro survived. The book credits their survival to hating Tony Stark so much that they wanted to make it through, but maybe there’s something else in their blood and we will see it in WandaVision?

WandaVision could very well be the first tease of Magneto’s existence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and could be a back door set up for Wanda to be revealed as having the mutant gene. I’d be down. What do you think? Is there still a chance Wanda is the Wanda Maximoff we know from comics and mutants will start to arrive in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram.