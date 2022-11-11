WandaVision's Mary Livanos Explains How Marvel Producers Communicate

✖

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is officially streaming on Disney+ and it features interviews with many folks from the cast and crew. One person featured in the documentary is Mary Livanos, the show's producer who will soon be working on Captain Marvel 2. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Livanos and asked how Marvel producers communicate when they're working on different projects. We wondered if she was given information about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness since WandaVision's post-credit scene was meant to tease the movie.

"Definitely not blind on the other projects," Livanos revealed. "As producers, we all are sure to communicate a lot and all the time we have constant dialogues and it's actually one of my favorite parts of the job is to be able to call up for say, Richie Palmer, who's the producer on Doctor Strange 2, and just chat and brainstorm and catch up and make sure that everything that we're doing helps them and just to mind-meld, which is fantastic. So there's plentiful communication." She added, "Especially as we expand the Universe. It's crucial."

"The opportunity that we have as producers at Marvel is very unique and a total cool privilege," Livanos explained. "Being able to be creatively focused on one, one to two, maybe towards the end of your project, one to two projects at a time is an incredible gift because we are 100% invested in the story that we're trying to tell. And we're able to commit ourselves fully to the storytelling that we're doing at that time and devote ourselves to our characters. Which is fantastic and I think is why Marvel has seen the success that we have. We're able to really commit ourselves fully to the work, which is awesome. And Kevin [Feige] is the smartest man alive."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to hit theatres on March 25th, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to be released on November 11th, 2022. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

