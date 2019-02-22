Marvel Reveals ‘War of the Realms’ #4 Cover

In the upcoming The War of the Realms series, writer Jason Aaron will be making good on what he’s been teasing for over a decade in various Thor books to deliver readers one of the most exciting series of the year. You can get a new look at it here, because we’ve got an exclusive look at one of the series’ covers.

Check out the intimidating artwork for issue #4’s cover below:

The full synopsis of The War of the Realms #1, which hits shelves on April 3rd, can be found below:

WAR OF THE REALMS #1 (of 6)

JASON AARON (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS & MATTHEW WILSON – JAN190870

THE WORLD AT WAR!

Asgard. Alfheim. Heven. Jotunheim. Muspelheim. Niffleheim. Nidavellir. Svartalfheim. Vanaheim. All of the Ten Realms have fallen to Malekith and his army except one: Midgard. Home to Thor’s beloved humans. Home to heroes and gods alike. Now, at last, it burns. And Thor won’t even be there to see it.

All hell breaks loose in New York City as Malekith and his allies begin their invasion — and the greatest heroes of the Marvel Universe watch as the Earth falls!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

“I have been building towards War of the Realms for the entire duration of my Thor run. So we’re talking six years and 80-something issues and counting,” Aaron previously revealed to Marvel.com. “The story really begins when that war that’s been brewing for years in the pages of Thor explodes here in Midgard. And at that point, it’s bigger than a Thor battle; everyone becomes a part of that battle.”

While Thor might be a key component in the war, he’s far from the only one affected by the event.

“In April’s War of the Realms #1, Malekith’s invasion starts in Manhattan, but he doesn’t just want to conquer part of Earth — he wants the whole realm!” editor Wil Moss shared in a previous statement. “The heroes will have a hard enough time just defending New York from Malekith’s forces — but when they realize the full scope of his attack in April’s War of the Realms#2, they’ll have to make some daring and surprising moves in order to stop Malekith and his army of Frost Giants, Fire Goblins, Trolls and more from taking over the entire planet! And as with any war, this world at war will have some casualties…”

Pick up The War of the Realms #1 on April 3rd.

