Watchmen Showrunner Damon Lindelof Wants to Make a Marvel Studios Project

Now that it looks like Damon Lindelof’s time on Watchmen has come to an end, the writer is looking for his next project. Though something with Marvel Studios might not be the next thing the acclaimed scribe boards, it appears he’d like to join the team at Marvel Studios sooner or later if the stars managed to align. In a recent interview with Fandom, the LOST alumnus expressed in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it’s taken steps to become “more experimental.”

“I think that doing something in the Marvel universe, anywhere in the Marvel Universe, would be really potentially exciting for me, especially as they start to get a little bit more experimental,” Lindelof says. “Some of the things that I’ve seen for WandaVision, for example, just feel like, ‘Okay, now we’re getting somewhere’. Particularly in a television space.”

Not just that, but the writer went on to say there’s always the possibility he’d board a project in the world of Star Wars if the conditions were right. “And, at some point, but certainly not in the immediate future, I feel like I would love to do something in the Star Wars universe,” he adds. “Maybe a decade from now when I would no longer be blamed for ruining it. That would be a hoot.”

As Lindelof points out, Disney+’s WandaVision is becoming a go-to reference point for just how much the MCU has grown since Iron Man burst onto the scene in 2008. According to one WandaVision star, the upcoming limited series is going to be “f-cking bonkers.”

“Yes, I’m back for WandaVision… I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show,” WandaVision star Paul Bettany said in July. “It’s beautifully written by Jac Schaeffer and her staff of writers – and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it’s so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer… they’ll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like.”

Cover photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images