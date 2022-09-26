Werewolf by Night: Marvel Studios Thought Special Would Receive TV-MA Rating

The first reactions for Werewolf by Night hail it as Marvel's most violent outing yet, a terrifying entry into a franchise not known for its horror. At times it's so grotesque—as compared to other MCU outings—the filmmakers behind the special were fully ready for it to get a TV-MA rating.

According to Werewolf by Night helmer Michael Giacchino, he and executives always thought the one-shot would get a more mature rating compared to the typical TV-14 Marvel fare. "We had always assumed it would be TV-MA, but I wasn't always involved with what was happening on that end in terms of ratings and all of that," the filmmaker said in a recent interview with THR. "And so I'm not sure, but I am sure you are absolutely right that the black and white did help keep us within a certain range."

Will Marvel ever make R-rated or TV-MA projects?

So far, it looks like Marvel Studios is certainly willing to push its ratings boundary should the story warrant it. To date, the outfit has two confirmed "adult-oriented" projects on the horizon. The long-gestating Deadpool 3 has been confirmed as the studio's first R-rated film while studio executives confirmed earlier this year Disney+'s Marvel Zombies spin-off would be rated TV-MA.

"We haven't been held back by it. If we ever are, then certainly there can be a discussion that can be had now that there's other outlets like Star," Kevin Feige previously said about the ratings discussion. "But that just hasn't been the case. We've told all the stories that we wanted to with the tonality and the rating we have now."

What is Werewolf by Night about?

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th.