Werewolf by Night: Marvel Unveils Movies That Inspired Halloween Special

If the first teaser for Marvel's Werewolf by Night wasn't enough of an indication, Disney has confirmed the upcoming Halloween special was inspired by the horror tales of yesteryear. Specifically, a new listing from Disney says the Michael Giacchino-directed project pulled inspiration directly from the horror tales of the 1930s and 1940s, the same timeframe the Universal Monster movies were first released.

"Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Disney says in the new document (via The Direct).

That same listing confirms Moon Knight and WandaVision alumnus Peter Cameron and Hawkeye writer Heather Quinn teamed together to pen the script for the sequel. Producers on the project include Marvel Studios mainstays Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Loiuis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum while Brian Gay and Trevor Waterson earned co-executive producer credits on the project.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com of the project in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

