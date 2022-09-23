Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight Square Off in a Supernatural Showdown (Exclusive)

Two of Marvel's most popular supernatural heroes are due for a reunion. Moon Knight Annual #1 will see the return of Jack Russell, aka the Werewolf by Night, who will soon also star in a self-titled Disney+ special presentation. Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night have a long history together, but the annual will be the first time they've met face-to-face since Marvel launched a new volume of Moon Knight by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio. The two Marvel characters are about to be reunited once again, but find themselves on different sides of a brewing war.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at October's Moon Knight Annual #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Sabbatini. It shows Jack Russell in his human form alongside several werewolves, who are looking to bring their monstrous transformations to an end by killing a god. This god in question is most likely the moon god Khonshu, who Moon Knight is the avatar for. The prophecy calls for the blood of the Fist of Khonshu, but the preview pages reveal Werewolf by Night going to Moon Knight's daughter, Diatrice, instead. Moon Knight and his on-again-off-again rival, Hunter's Moon, team up to rescue Diatrice and fight off an army of werewolves.

"It's been great seeing people respond to our MOON KNIGHT series, and it's always a bit of a thrill to give folks even more—and MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1 was the place to revisit some old history," MacKay explained. "Moon Knight has changed a lot since he first did battle with the Werewolf by Night, but so has Jack Russell, and having the opportunity to see how these two interact now, all these years later, has been a lot of fun. And Jack isn't the only player in Moon Knight's history who is turning up when Federico Sabbatini joins us for another adventure (and draws the hell out of it, I must add)."

Continue reading for the exclusive first look at Moon Knight Annual #1. The issue goes on sale October 26th.