Blade: Wesley Snipes Reveals What Props He Took From Set

Over the course of three films, Wesley Snipes' Blade used a hefty arsenal of weapons and gadgets to take down countless swarms of vampires. Not just that, but the Blade trilogy also happened to be one of the first Marvel live-action franchises made for a modern age. For posterity, you can bet Snipes happened to get some keepsakes from his time on the films.

"Oh yeah, of course," Snipes says when asked if he was allowed to keep any props. "We made enough swords not only to work in the film, but we made some for training. Between I and the stunt double, I mean maybe there were six different swords and stuff."

The actor says he not only knows where a pair of them are, but hints he may still use them in his martial arts training today.

"We were able to and still do train with them. I'm still in training. There's six originals," the actor adds. "I don't know about the knockoffs and the ones that others are making, but the originals one that got sweat and blood on it. Yeah, I think there were six of them. I know where two are."

While Marvel Studios is working on rebooting the character with its own franchise, Snipes also said he'll never close the door on the character. As long as he's healthy, the actor added he's done to play the character in some shape, way, or form.

"Never say never. Long as I'm healthy and in shape, I can rock with them," the Blade star told us. "Yeah, as far as my predictions on if something like that happened in future, I don't know. I don't know. It seems to me if it would've happened, it would've happened already. But hey, never say never."

We spoke to Snipes in support of The Exiled, an original graphic novel that is now funding on Kickstarter, and you can see the full interview above. The Blade trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max. The Marvel Studios Blade reboot has yet to set a release date.

What other characters would you like to see make up the MCU's new Midnight Suns team? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!