Wesley Snipes on Blade Return: "Never Say Never"

24 years ago, Wesley Snipes made his debut as Blade, a little-known Marvel character at the time that was half-vampire. After a successful box office haul with 1998's Blade, New Line Cinema went on to make two follow-ups, including a feature directed by the Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro. Now, Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch its own version of the Blade franchise with a new property set to begin filming in a matter of days.

Still, Snipes says he'll never close the door on a potential return to the character. So long as he's still able to play the Daywalker, he'll always keep an open mind should Marvel ever coming calling.

"Never say never. Long as I'm healthy and in shape, I can rock with them," the Blade star tells us. "Yeah, as far as my predictions on if something like that happened in future, I don't know. I don't know. It seems to me if it would've happened, it would've happened already. But hey, never say never."

He also says that Marvel Studios has yet to approach him about a potential cameo in any future Marvel property.

"No, not as of yet," Snipes reveals before going on to joke, "I'm still working on my acting skills. So when I come up as an actor, maybe they'll reach out and say, 'Let's have a conversation,' or maybe they don't feel I'm ensemble player."

That said, Snipes has already given his blessing to Ali, a two-time Oscar winner who approached Marvel boss Kevin Feige about stepping into the role.

"We spoke. The issue of him being cast wasn't between us, I'm cool with that," Snipes shared with Yahoo!'s Kevin Polowy. "I don't walk around as Blade, so I'm not attached to the character like that. I feel no emotional loss, zero, and I'm happy that he's being recast and will more than likely do a great job."

We spoke to Snipes in support of The Exiled, an original graphic novel that is now funding on Kickstarter. The Blade trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max. The Marvel Studios Blade reboot has yet to set a release date.

