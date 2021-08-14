What If...? Scrapped Episodes Revealed Including Hydra Captain America and Grotesque Spider-Man

✖

For the most part, the filmmakers behind Marvel's What If...? were granted tremendous leeway in concocting the stories they wanted to create. When AC Bradley and her team first formed the writer's room, they were told not to worry about any contract qualms and instead, simply write the best stories possible. If a contract dispute came up or the studio wasn't able to land an actor for a voice role, the show would simply recast the character in question. Despite all that, there were still a few ideas, however, that had to be left on the chopping block.

Bradley previously recounted the scary Spider-Man story that was getting too dark for Disney+ and now, the writer has revealed the story she pitched Marvel Studios to initially land the job — Captain Hydra. Much like Nick Spencer's infamous Captain America run a few years back, Bradley pitched Marvel Studios the idea of Steve Rogers falling from the train in Captain America: The First Avenger instead of Bucky Barnes. While that moment went on to turn Bucky into The Winter Soldier, in Marvel's What If...?, it would have turned Rogers from Captain America into Captain Hydra.

"My idea was, if Steve fell off the train, we would jump forward in time,” Bradley recently told Vanity Fair. “Steve Rogers is the kind of man that when he believes something is right, he goes to the ends of the Earth to do it. But he actually is not a very good soldier. He doesn’t follow orders.”

She added, “So if he’s brainwashed by Hydra to believe that Hydra is right, he’s going to go full throttle."

The writer then revealed Peggy Carter, Howard Stark, Barnes, and — believe it or not — Red Skull would have teamed up to take Captain Hydra down.

New episodes of Marvel's What If...? are released every Wednesday on Disney+.

