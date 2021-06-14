New Marvel's What If Clip Shown, EVP Teases Surprises

✖

Marvel Studios debuted a new clip from its first animated series, Marvel's What If…?, during a Women in Animation panel at the Annecy International Animation Festival. Marvel Studios’ EVP of Production Victoria Alonso attended the event and brought the new What If…? clip. According to Deadline, the clip showed more of Peggy Carter's transformation into the super soldier called Captain Britain, the hero wielding a shield bearing the iconic Union Jack. The clip also included looks at Steve Rogers and Howard Stark in this alternate universe retelling of Captain America: The First Avenger. Alonso teased the show is "full of surprises" and that it features "a lot of our characters that you know and love, but a lot of them are doing other things, and then there’s other characters."

In regards to Marvel Studios' first foray into animation, Alonso said, “Animation is super exciting, it’s exciting in so many ways. Usually, when people watch animation it’s at a time when they can relax. For me it was Saturday mornings… so what if, when you get that time, not only do you get some of your favorite characters but these characters are doing things that maybe you in your mind thought they could be doing… Animation provides absolutely a carte blanche and an open road for all distances to be traveled.”

A.C. Bradley developed What If…? for Disney+. Based on the popular Marvel Comics series of the same name, the series reimagines Marvel's heroes in alternate universes where familiar stories have played out a little, or a lot, differently. Bradley has said that the show's first season will be something like a Marvel Studios film.

"Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense," Bradley told Discussing Film in 2019. "On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T'Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways."

