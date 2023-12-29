Marvel's What If...? Reveals First Look at Season 3

The first clip from Season 3 of Marvel's What If...? has been revealed. Fans are currently tuning in to the second season of What If, which is releasing episodes daily to end the year. Premiering on December 22nd, What If reintroduces fans to The Watcher and all of the infinite worlds in the Marvel Multiverse. Running from December 22nd to December 30th, nine episodes have featured tales such as Nebula joining the Nova Corps, Peter Quill being the catalyst for Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling, the return of Captain Carter, a new MCU hero introduced named Kahhori, and much more. Now, it's time to look into the future of What If...? with a special clip of Season 3.

The clip of Marvel's What If...? Season 3 comes courtesy of "The Watcher's Nine Days of What If...?" on Marvel.com. The advent calendar-style website features clips from all nine episodes released and yet to come, including "an exclusive look into the future of What If…?" The clip finds Winter Soldier and Red Guardian in civilian attire as they attempt a road trip. However, the super-soldiers suddenly find a police road stop. They try to talk their way out of it, but things take a turn for the worst and a car chase commences. It's unclear if Sebastian Stan and/or David Harbour are back to reprise their roles as Winter Soldier and Red Guardian, respectively, but we should get some confirmation when the official cast list for What If Season 3 is released.

What If...? sends Captain Carter to 1602 in an exclusive clip

ComicBook.com had an exclusive clip for the latest episode of Marvel's What If...?. The clip features Captain Carter and Marvel's world of 1602. Marvel has published several stories set in the pre-colonial era, with alternative-universe versions of popular Marvel superheroes wearing period-appropriate clothing rather than capes and tights. The episode is titled "What If... the Avenger Assembled in 1602?" and finds Captain Carter transported to an Elizabethan-era locale that's populated by modern-day MCU figures. She's tasked with uncovering the cause of the temporal anomaly that's mysteriously stranded so many familiar heroes and villains in the year 1602.

"I'll always remember the first time I read Neil Gaiman's original 1602 [Marvel comics] series in high school," writer Ryan Little told ComicBook.com in a statement. "We filled this episode with 1602 iterations of characters from across the MCU to share with everyone that same fun Neil created when first exploring Elizabethan Marvel in his original run."

Season 2 of Marvel's What If…?, which began premiering episodes daily on Disney+ beginning on December 22nd, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with returning appearances that include Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Cate Blanchett as Hela. Devery Jacobs joins the cast as Kahhori, a new Native American character created specifically for the show. What If...? Season 2 is directed by Bryan Andrews, and executive produced by Andrews and AC Bradley.