What If…? Showrunner Teases Peggy Carter’s Turn as Captain America

What If…? was a major surprise during the Marvel Studios presentation at D23 Expo. The part of the show that got fans hyped the most had to be the show’s use of Peggy Carter as Captain Carter and brandishing Captain Amercia’s shield. Ashley Bradley is the showrunner for What If…? and she sat down with Discussing Film to break down how this entire project came together. She also talked about getting to use Captain Carter in the series.

Bradley said, “Early on, there was already this consensus to do Captain Americaas the first episode. We didn’t know which- what the story would be exactly. Then this idea of Peggy Carter, not only a fan favorite but a favorite around the Marvel offices, and getting to show her story more became tantalizing. It was just fun and fascinating. The idea of writing Peggy kicking ass in WWII wielding the shield was just a pleasure to write.”

“I think it took me two days to start the script because just writing in the words “Project Rebirth” was terrifying. I felt a burden. I have to do right by these characters. I have to do right not only by Hayley Atwell but by the millions of people who have now grown up with the incident with Captain America, with Peggy, and also tell the story,” she concluded.

Hayley Atwell will be a familiar face for a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Her time as Agent Carter stretched out from the Captain America movies all the way to television with Agent Carter. Fans should keep in mind that this will be a different version of Peggy Carter as well that ends up being transformed into Captain Carter. But, who knows with Disney+ on the table now, anything is possible, and we could see a new version of the Agent Carter TV show focusing on this persona.

These are all the characters announced for What If…? so far: Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.