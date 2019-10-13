Marvel’s She-Hulk Rumored to Possibly Bring Liv Tyler Back as Betty Ross

Disney+ is finally launching next month and will eventually see an array of Marvel Cinematic Universe series. One of the many shows announced earlier this year was She-Hulk, which will follow Jennifer Walters, who is Bruce Banner’s cousin in the Marvel Comics. A lawyer by day, Walters was given her powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Banner immediately following an accident. Currently, there’s no news on who will be starring as the lead, but there have been rumors that the series will see the return of Liv Tyler, who played Betty Ross opposite Edward Norton’s Hulk in The Incredible Hulk. According to CBR.com, freelance journalist Daniel Richtman recently reported the following:

“While it’s early I also heard they plan to have General Ross in [She-Hulk] and maybe even bring back Liv Tyler as Betty Ross!”

While that’s obviously not concrete, it would be nice to see Tyler back in the MCU for the first time since 2008. As for General Ross, William Hurt has returned to play the character a few times, so it seems plausible that he’d also return for She-Hulk. After The Incredible Hulk, he showed up in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame during the funeral scene.

Other upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, and What If…?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier pairs Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a series of adventures as they fight alongside one another after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision features the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series also introduces Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. Randall Park returns as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings returns as Darcy Lewis with Kathryn Hahn signed on to play the “nosey neighbor.”

Loki brings back Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian god of mischief. The series will reveal what happened to Thor’s brother after he escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel’s What If…? is an animated series exploring alternate versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe tales. Jeffrey Wright voices the watcher, Hayley Atwell is confirmed to provide the voice of Peggy Carter, and many other big names within MCU are returning to voice their characters.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series also introduces Clint’s protege, Kate Bishop.

In addition to She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight were also announced during D23 Expo. Currently, the three newest series do not have release dates.