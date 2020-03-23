Marvel Fans Are Arguing Whether Iron Man 3 or Thor 2 Is the Worst MCU Movie

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping millions quarantined in their homes for the foreseeable future, people have had ample time to watch their fair share of movies. The sudden downtime has had more than enough fans binging movies from all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sunday afternoon, that all came to a head as Marvelites began arguing which of the 23 movies from Marvel Studios is their least favorite.

As it turns out, the choices have seemingly been narrowed down to two — Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World. Both movies have long been the bottom choice for many. In fact, both movies are towards the bottom of the composite MCU rankings on Rotten Tomatoes — Thor: The Dark World is the worst-rated MCU movie on the review-aggregating site with a 66-percent Fresh rating. Iron Man 3, on the other hand, is 17th with a 79-percent Certified Fresh rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans think about the MCU’s worst movie! Which movie do you feel slips to the bottom of the pile? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Language!

Iron Man 3 was fucking good. Y’all are cowards. pic.twitter.com/Xk8QshDvQW — ⭕Angie🧡⚙️💙 (@KillrQueen7) March 23, 2020

What About the Hulk?! lol

NOW THAT I KNOW WHY THOR 2 AND IRON MAN 3 ARE TRENDING I THOUGHT WE ALREADY AGREED AS A FAMILY THAT INCREDIBLE HULK WAS THE WORSE MARVEL FILM? THIS DEBATE HAS BEEN OVER FOR YEARS pic.twitter.com/VdlhEkEjth — Zay (@JustZay16) March 23, 2020

Ragnarok?! Have You Lost Your MIND?!

Thor 2 is trending.

Discussion of the worst #MCU movies.

We’re *never* all going to agree, you realize that, right?



Here’s my bottom three:

Thor: Ragnarok

Iron Man 3

Captain Marvel



And all those that want to tell me how wrong I am, save your breath. You won’t change my mind. pic.twitter.com/3bxDwaCSoC — David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) March 23, 2020

Oscar-Winning Iron Man 3

Compared to Daredevil and Electra, Iron Man 3 deserves and Oscar — Juandissimo Magnifico (@IsNotTheFather) March 23, 2020

Taking Days…

Currently watching Iron Man 3 …started watching on Wednesday at the end now…🙈 — THE UNBEARABLE HULK (@riyaazp77) March 21, 2020

Hiddleston Tho

Thor 2 is trending and I don’t care if you all think that this movie is a mess or not. I’m pretty sure we can all agree that Tom Hiddleston was top notch in this film and that Loki’s few scenes basically saved the whole thing from flopping entirely. pic.twitter.com/svLVzC8gXG — Cade Grimm ☀️ LOKI SERIES ४ (@CadeRGrimm) March 23, 2020

I’m Exhausted