When Does Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Release on Disney+?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently hit theaters, and it's an absolute hit. The film is a critical and financial success after making over $700 million at the box office. The Doctor Strange sequel is expected to stay in theaters for another month and we might know when the film will release on Disney+. The Disney+ Germany account tweeted (via The Direct) and then deleted an a graphic that reveals that the film could premiere on the streaming service on June 22, 2022.

Although, the official Twitter account could have jumped the gun on the announcement, this wouldn't be the first time a foreign Disney+ account revealed a release date early. Before Marvel Studios revealed that She-Hulk would be released on August 17, 2022, Disney+ U.K. on Twitter leaked the release date. So if we're placing our bets, I'd say there's a good chance Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could premiere on Disney+ in June.

During their San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that the Doctor Strange sequel would be the first horror film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So it made sense that the studio would tap Sam Raimi to replace Scott Derrickson as director. Raimi recently teased that the film might not be a full horror film but would feature flavors of horror. While speaking to Fandango, the director clarified the Marvel Studios President's comments.

"I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it," Raimi revealed in the interview. "I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I'm not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate -- to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

