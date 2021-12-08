Spider-Man vs. Wolverine – Tom Holland Reveals Who He Thinks Wins In A Fight

Comic book fans have long debated which characters would smother one another in fights. Each Wednesday when you go down to the store to pick up your pull list, chances are there’s a similar hearty debate going on somewhere within the walls of your local comic shop. Now that superheroes are dominating mainstream entertainment, the debates are more popular than ever. In fact, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland was recently asked who’d win in a fight: his beloved Peter Parker, or Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Believe it or not, Holland refused to tiptoe around the matter.

“Are we talking Logan Wolverine or X-Men: Origins Wolverine? I’ll beat up that old man,” Holland said in a chat with Geek Culture Explained. “With X-Men: Origins, he’s going to batter me. I think Wolverine beats Spider-Man every single time because there’s not that much battering Spider-Man can do. Plus, Spider-Man doesn’t kill people and Wolverine does, so that’s a huge advantage.”

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see this fight play out on the silver screen, it may not ever come to fruition. While Holland seemingly has at least one more movie on his deal, Hugh Jackman has said plenty of times he’s likely done playing Wolverine.

“I’m hearing about this from you, and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” Jackman explained to Jake Hamilton earlier this year. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.