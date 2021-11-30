Tom Holland Breaks Silence on News of New Spider-Man Trilogy With Marvel

Hours after the ticket sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home broke essentially every ticket-selling site on the internet, longtime Spidey producer Amy Pascal shocked the web by suggesting another Spider-Man trilogy was already in the works. At the time it was suggested Tom Holland would lead at least the first movie in the new batch. Now, Holland himself has broken his silence on the matter, suggesting fans shouldn’t pull the cart before the horse just quite yet.

“Listen, all I’ll say is we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about,” Holland said during a stop on Quotidien, a French talk show. “I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to mean. But it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead, and as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.”

Interestingly enough, Holland has played coy as of late when asked what his future as the web-slinger looks like.

“One more day’s work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day,” Holland shared. “I honestly don’t know,” he added when asked to elaborate on “bittersweet.” “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

News of a new trilogy quickly spread after Pascal dropped the tidbit in an interview with Fandango.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal says. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.