The Real Reason Hulk Wasn’t In Avengers: Infinity War Revealed

The mysterious disappearance of the Hulk from Avengers: Infinity War is something that stood out to most moviegoers consuming the third Avengers flick. For the vast majority of his existence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) has been able to control the giant held within — that is, of course, until the Hulk’s appearance mattered most.

In a new interview with Fandango, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that they had previously planned to introduce “Smart Hulk” at the end of Infinity War. The writers say the story arc ended up not fitting in the third film. While the change was ultimately supposed to happen in Wakanda during the third arc, the team decided to hold off until Endgame.

It was a change that came rather late in the process, allowing a few pieces of marketing to go out hinting at the character’s eventual arrival — something that’d explain the mysterious Hulk consumer products sold by various toymakers in the lead up to the film.

The writers previously teased the character’s Infinity War appearance in an interview with the New York Times.

“There was a time when Banner became Smart Hulk in the first movie. It was a lot of fun, but it came at the wrong moment. It was an up, right when everyone else was down,” Markus explained. “We were like, but he’s Smart Hulk in the next movie. So that diner scene [in Endgame], was like, O.K., how do we smash right into that without scenes of him in a lab, gene-splicing?”

Written by Markus and McFeely, Avengers: Endgame is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Prior to Endgame, the quartet previously worked together on Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Their other MCU writing credits include Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix while Avengers: Endgame enters its second week in theaters.

