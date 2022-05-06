Wolverine's MCU Debut Announcement Comes on Historic Marvel Day

Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to social media today to share a short video of himself finding inspiration for the upcoming threequel. As Reynolds struggles to come up with ideas, Jackman is seen walking in the background of his living room. Reynolds simply asks if his Aussie friend has interest in portraying Weapon X in Deadpool 3, to which Jackman responds with a nonchalant "sure." This confirmed Deadpool 3 to be a team-up between the merc with a mouth and the metal-clawed mutant, which is set to arrive in theaters on September 6th, 2024.

This announcement comes on Tuesday, September 27th. While a seemingly random date at first, 9/27 has historical significance within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Three years ago on September 27th, 2019, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to keep Spider-Man in the MCU. This ended a summer of stalled negotiations, as Sony initially intended on pulling Peter Parker back to their lot exclusively.

"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," Marvel President Kevin Feige said on the day the deal was reached. "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

This two-picture extension allowed for Spider-Man: No Way Home to be made and set inside the MCU, which meant characters like Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Benedict Wong's Wong were able to appear. That successful renewal inadvertently paved the way for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to make their MCU debuts as variants of Peter Parker. The second movie on this extension, expected to be a team-up appearance for Tom Holland's wall-crawler, has yet to happen.

As of this writing, Jackman's return as Wolverine is only set for Deadpool 3. Many have already begun to speculate on his iteration of Logan making another Marvel appearance in 2025's Avengers: Secret Wars, a multiversal crossover event that could usurp Avengers: Endgame in terms of total characters sharing the screen at once.

Jackman's Wolverine is the latest mutant from Fox's X-Men franchise to leap into the MCU. Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier returned in this May's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although this iteration was likely a variant of the Professor X fans know from previous films. On that note, it's unclear if Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 will be the same Logan that fans know or a variant of the famous character. Regardless of what kind of Wolverine Jackman portrays, it's worth noting that the Wolverine he played for decades before this died at the conclusion of 2017's Logan.

Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on September 6th, 2024.