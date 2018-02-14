Marvel Releases Two New Wolverine Post-Credits Scenes

Marvel Comics has released the fourth and fifth Wolverine post-credits scenes teasing the heroes full return to duty in the Marvel Universe.

One of the single-page scenes appears in Avengers #680. In Peru, where the Avengers had just battled the forces of the Lethal Legion and the Black Order, Wolverine walks down an alleyway. Wolverine appears entirely in a pale blue. It’s unclear whether this is some awkward lighting from the overhead lamp, something to do with the Infinity Stone that Wolverine has been carrying, or indicative that Wolverine is some kind of ghost.

The other post-credits scene can be found in Marvel Two-in-One #3. In this scene, a desperate Hydro-Man notices a campfire and decides to help himself to whatever supplies are there. Upon encountering Wolverine, Logan lets Hydro-Man know that he has made a mistake.

The first Wolverine post-credits scene appeared in Captain America. Wolverine visited a bar looking for Captain America but missed him. Wolverine didn’t stick around to wait for Cap, he just left the bar instead.

The second post-credits scene was released in The Mighty Thor. In that scene, Wolverine went to the hospital where Jane Foster is receiving cancer treatment and left flowers at the desk but made no attempt to see her.

The third post-credits scene appeared in Amazing Spider-Man. Wolverine visited Big Ben, where Spider-Man had just had a big fight but made no efforts at contact.

The post-credits scenes are leading up to a few things. For one, Logan’s possession of the Space Stone will come into play in Marvel’s next big cosmic event, Infinity Countdown.

The mystery of how Wolverine came back to life at all will be explored separately beginning in The Hunt for Wolverine one-shot in April. That will lead to four separate Hunt for Wolverine miniseries launching in May.

Logan was revealed to be back among the living in the pages of Marvel Legacy #1, which is where he also procured the Infinity Stone he still carries.

“Yes, Logan is back from the dead,” then Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso told ComicBook.com. “After three years of a Logan-free Marvel Universe, Logan is back, claws popped and ready for action. How he came back, why he came back, and just how he came into possession of that Infinity Stone are part of a fascinating story that’s going to unveil soon, and in some unusual places.”

Avengers #680 and Marvel Two-in-One #3 are both on sale now.