Marvel Releases New Wolverine Post-Credits Scene

Wolverine is back again in the latest Marvel Comics post-credits scene.

The latest single page scene of Wolverine‘s return to the Marvel universe is featured in X-Men Red #2. The issue tells the story of Jean Grey’s X-Men squad undertaking a mission to India to rescue the mutant called Trinary. The team is found out and a new iteration of Sentinel is brought online.

The post-credits scene picks up at that moment. Wolverine is shown navigating the crowd of civilians and anti-mutant protesters fleeing from the Sentinel. Wolverine helps one protester to stand up falling on the ground. The protester, obviously oblivious to whom he is speaking, blames the entire situation on mutants and suggests that Logan should leave the area before he gets trampled too. To which Wolverine responds, “Yeah…you’re probably right, bub. Got better thing to do anyway.”

The first Wolverine post-credits scene appeared in Captain America. Wolverine visited a bar looking for Cap but missed him. Logan didn’t stick around to wait.

The second post-credits scene was released in The Mighty Thor. Wolverine went to the hospital where Jane Foster is receiving cancer treatment and left flowers at the desk but made no attempt to contact Jane.

The third post-credits scene appeared in Amazing Spider-Man. Wolverine visited Big Ben, where Spider-Man had just had a big fight but again made no attempt at contact.

The post-credits scenes are leading up to a few things. For one, Logan’s possession of the Space Stone will come into play in Marvel’s next big cosmic event, Infinity Countdown.

The most recent Wolverine post-credits scenes occurred in Avengers and Marvel Two-in-One. The former just sees Wolverine walking through the streets as the Avengers’ quinjet flew over. The latter saw Hydro-Man have the unfortunate luck of stumbling onto Logan’s camp.

The mystery of how Wolverine came back to life will be explored in The Hunt for Wolverine one-shot in April, which will lead to four individual Hunt for Wolverine miniseries launching in May.

Logan was revealed to be back among the living in the pages of Marvel Legacy #1, which is where he also procured the Infinity Stone he still carries.

“Yes, Logan is back from the dead,” then Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso told ComicBook.com. “After three years of a Logan-free Marvel Universe, Logan is back, claws popped and ready for action. How he came back, why he came back, and just how he came into possession of that Infinity Stone are part of a fascinating story that’s going to unveil soon, and in some unusual places.”

That story began to unfold in today’s Infinity Countdown #1. That issue and X-Men Red #2 are on sale now.