‘X-Force’ Movie May Film This Fall

It seems 20th Century Fox is moving forward with X-Force, and the film will start shooting sooner than expected.

According to Production Weekly, X-Force will start shooting sometime in October of this year. Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Josh Brolin (Cable) are also reportedly on board for the project, which will also likely include Zazie Beetz’ Domino.

Cable and Domino will both get the spotlight in the Deadpool sequel, and all three will likely be big parts of the Drew Goddard directed X-Force. As to who will fill out the rest of the team, that’s unknown at the moment. In the past characters like Warpath, Colossus, Boom Boom, Shatterstar, Feral, Wolverine, X-23, Archangel, Psylocke, and Fantomex have been members of the team, and a few of those have been featured in the movies as well.

The unquestioned leader of that group will, of course, be Cable, and Brolin is excited for fans to meet the character in Deadpool 2 before getting into the full-blown X-Force experience.

“I think we’re not trying to hide the fact that this is the beginning of Cable and absolutely not the end,” Brolin told Collider. “I think when you’re sensitive about how you appreciate it. When you’re sensitive about how you reveal this character there’s a sense of mystery in it, so then when we finally get into X-Force that you’re going to be with this guy full blown all the time. There’s a lot to be revealed.”

Brolin also revealed Goddard was meeting with Reynolds about the project as early as last year.

“I know he and Ryan [Reynolds] were meeting. I’ve met him once, and so this is all kind of going ahead,” Brolin said. “How it goes ahead, I know that we’re preparing or they’re preparing, and I know that it’s something that I’m set to do. When it happens they’re going to put together is such a big . . . I think Drew Goddard is going his movie right now and then once he’s kind of wrapped up with that and this movie comes out I think we’ll be ready to start the other one.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.