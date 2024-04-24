X-Men '97 Fans Can't Believe Rogue Hilariously Disrespected SPOILER

The seventh episode of X-Men '97, "Bright Eyes," was released on Disney+ today. The episode was the latest in the series to feature compelling storytelling, huge surprises, and more. There was also a cameo from one of the most famous characters in Marvel history: Captain America (Josh Keaton). Steve Rogers previously appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series in a flashback episode, but this was the first time he's interacted with Lenore Zann's Rogue. The beloved mutant is still reeling from the death of Gambit, so she sets out on a mission of revenge, only to encounter Cap. The two heroes find themselves disagreeing on how to handle the situation, and it ends with Rogue hilariously chucking Cap's shield very far away.

The appearance of Captain America sparked a lot of reactions from fans on social media, and many people can't stop joking about Rogue "yeeting" his famous shield. While some folks are knocking Rogue for the disrespect, others can't stop with the hilarious memes.

You can check out some of the reactions to Rogue and Cap's encounter below...