X-Men '97 Fans Can't Believe Rogue Hilariously Disrespected SPOILER
Rogue just threw away one of Marvel's most important artifacts.
The seventh episode of X-Men '97, "Bright Eyes," was released on Disney+ today. The episode was the latest in the series to feature compelling storytelling, huge surprises, and more. There was also a cameo from one of the most famous characters in Marvel history: Captain America (Josh Keaton). Steve Rogers previously appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series in a flashback episode, but this was the first time he's interacted with Lenore Zann's Rogue. The beloved mutant is still reeling from the death of Gambit, so she sets out on a mission of revenge, only to encounter Cap. The two heroes find themselves disagreeing on how to handle the situation, and it ends with Rogue hilariously chucking Cap's shield very far away.
The appearance of Captain America sparked a lot of reactions from fans on social media, and many people can't stop joking about Rogue "yeeting" his famous shield. While some folks are knocking Rogue for the disrespect, others can't stop with the hilarious memes.
You can check out some of the reactions to Rogue and Cap's encounter below...
It's Cool To See Them Together....
CAPTAIN AMERICA AND ROGUE AHHH IM GEEKING #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/JvXZXb3FAz— PridefulSin🫧 (@ReignOfPride) April 24, 2024
...But They're Not Exactly BFFs
This is literally the most petty thing you could do to Captain America 😭 #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/xNBGhV8vB2— Kambit🃏 (@kamkenobi) April 24, 2024
Let The Memes Begin!
Captain America going to find his shield after Rogue threw it away#XMen97April 24, 2024
Perfect
Captain America seeing Rogue throw his shield 100 miles away:April 24, 2024
You Have To Laugh
Captain America going for his shield after Rogue dashed it across the continent #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/mNPn8zYe1n— Hadeed "Bhaijaan" Butt (@mhadeedbutt) April 24, 2024
Did He Deserve It, Though?
Captain America once again proves to be an awful ally to mutants. Only willing to do the bare minimum to hide his disdain. I cheered when Rogue took his shield and threw it to fucks know where. #xmen97 pic.twitter.com/uMArHR0ozX— Christian Vandom (@christianvandom) April 24, 2024
Hard To Say!
Latest #XMen97 episode was 💯👌🏻, seeing rogue going..."rogue" was great and her dropping Trask from the rooftops was sweet. BUT....I don't take kindly to her chucking my boi captain america's shield literally into another dimension. HOW DARE YOU! Can't wait for the next episode ! pic.twitter.com/r2JvKtzV5S— Seahawkfan1108 (@Seahawkfan118) April 24, 2024
In The Words Of Thor, "Another!"
Captain America when Rogue threw his shield into the mountain #Xmen97 pic.twitter.com/FzZ0DVcrdn— Tyrone (@Tyrone1760544) April 24, 2024
This Isn't Getting Old
Captain America: I can’t help you because of what it’ll look like to the public
Rogue: #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/Fq3QGbLbsc— Xay (@hoodopulence) April 24, 2024
Hidden Meaning?
The fact that Rogue becomes leader of the Avengers Unity Division. Her holding the shield and scene with Captain America was a very nice nod. #XMen97April 24, 2024
In Conclusion
Rogue was absolutely brilliant in this weeks #XMen97 an absolute brilliant story of grief and revenge… also her being a petty icon and yeeting Captain America’s shield into the mountains when he wouldn’t stand with the mutants. This finale is about to be insane. pic.twitter.com/jz2Lh4WLX8— 🎬 Lewis John Yule 🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) April 24, 2024
X-Men '97 releases new episodes every Wednesday.