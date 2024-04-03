X-Men '97 Easter Egg Hides Two MCU Fan-Favorites in Plain Sight

X-Men '97 just hid two MCU favorites in plain sight. Episode 4 managed to sneak Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver into the background. X-Men '97's latest episode took Jubilee and Sunspot into the world of video games. Once inside Mojo's sinister game, they're in front of a poster (itself a reference to "Days of Future Past") and it includes the two MCU favorites. It's a small nod. But, with Marvel Animation's work on X-Men '97 so far, there have already been a lot of loving homages and outright cameos for fans to celebrate on social media. Could we see the siblings this season? Well anything's possible.

ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast talked to director Jake Castorena about the possibilities of Marvel cameos and he had an interesting answer. Basically, because fans know that X-Men: The Animated Series had so many cameos, that's ingrained in their DNA. So, it's not a complete yes, but there have been multiple hints that should be on the lookout for some familiar faces.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"Here's the best part: We're in the MCU. The X-Men show, the OG show, was the MCU before the MCU became 'The MCU' right? And, certain things that being a spiritual successor, a revival, that the show had ingrained in its DNA, we got to have that ingrained in our DNA too," the director argued. "Cameos were a big thing. The expansion of the MCU overall, of the characters, the side stories, the many derivatives of books that came out from the team, that's all ingrained in the show."

"My favorite thing to say about those cameos and the best little tidbit of history that Larry [Houston] gave me was, 'every cameo in that show was illegal.'" Castorena laughed. "They didn't have rights to all of the characters at the time. So, people weren't familiar with the characters at the time. So if you put, instead of Doctor Strange, as Larry did, 'Professor with book'…. Thanks to Larry, we have a team of people that look out for that stuff now."

Looking To Start X-Men '97?

(Photo: Marvel Animation)

Disney+ is streaming new episodes on Wednesdays. Check out how they describe the show: "X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future."

'The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler."

"Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo."

