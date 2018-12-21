New ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Photo Showcases Jean In New Costume

The X-Men are getting brand new costumes in Dark Phoenix, and now we’ve got an up-close look at Jean Grey’s new look.

The photo shows Jean Grey in her New X-Men inspired costume, a look that the other X-Men will also share. It’s nice to see the X-Men getting some bold colors in their costume after a series of boring lookings throughout the Singer films, though the first tease of new suits came at the end of X-Men Apocalypse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new photo below.

We really can’t waith for the new epic action packed emotional #DarkPhoenix filled with lot’s of action fightscenes cgi vfx 🔥🔥🔥⚡⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/RlsPIQRFcF — Serje Allen (@SergeAllen3) December 21, 2018

“We really can’t waith for the new epic action packed emotional #DarkPhoenix filled with lot’s of action fightscenescgivfx 🔥🔥🔥⚡⚡⚡”

While Simon Kinberg will be making his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix, he has worked with the franchise for quite some time. For him it was important to take some chances here, and that means going into space, though he doesn’t want to lose the grounding elements.

“What excites me the most about this movie is the combination of intergalactic cosmic storytelling with real grounded emotional drama,” Kinberg told Total Film. “We’ve expressed (it) differently to what the franchise has ever done and I hope different to what any movie has ever done.”

Kinberg also previously teased how going into space brings about her merging with the Phoenix force.

“Jean is in space, and what she’s taking in is a cosmic force that she thinks is one thing, and over the course of the movie realizes is something far different, that our human science can’t explain,” says Kinberg. “But she needs to find a way to control it or she’ll destroy more than just her friends – and even our planet.”

You can check out the official description below.

“In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th, 2019.