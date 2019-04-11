‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Doesn’t Have Stan Lee Cameo but Will Pay Tribute to Him

As Avengers: Endgame‘s release date quickly approaches, one thing (among many) that Marvel fans are sweating over is the question of how many times they will get to see the late Stan Lee pop-up onscreen. It’s already been confirmed that Lee completed his Marvel movie cameos for both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – but beyond that, the actual count of how many cameos from Lee are left has been somewhat unclear… until now.

In a new report, it’s being confirmed that while Marvel fans will see Lee in Avengers: Endgame, the same cannot be said for the Marvel Comics creator showing up in the next X-Men movie. According to Cinemablend’s interview with X-Men Movies producer Hutch Parker and Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg. The pair confirmed that Dark Phoenix indeed has no cameo from Stan Lee

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We don’t have a cameo,” Kinberg revealed. “I’d rather say that than then keep it mysterious, out of respect for Stan.”

Instead of a cameo, Dark Phoenix will go the other route for making fans of Lee happy, by including a touching tribute to the creator in the film, much like Captain Marvel did recently:

“We do have some tribute to him, and it’s something that obviously we weren’t thinking about when we were making the movie because he was still very much alive,” Kinberg added. “And he’s been such a huge part of making these films over the years. He’s had cameos; he’s had input into the process of making them.”

In all likelihood, Avengers: Endgame will be the end of Stan Lee’s Marvel movie cameos. Endgame director Joe Russo has already hinted as much, when throwing doubt on the notion that Lee could show up in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to come after Endgame:

“I believe that his final cameo is in Endgame. I don’t remember if he was well enough to do the cameo in Spider-Man [Far From Home],” Russo said when promoting Endgame in India. “But it was incredible to work with him.” Russo added, “I grew up on his comic books. Stan Lee was an idol of mine as a kid. To be able to have the opportunity to not only to work under the material he created but to work with him is a childhood dream come true.”

Most fans would probably agree that if we have to have one last cameo from Stan Lee before saying goodbye forever, Avengers: Endgame is the appropriate place for it. Bring your tissues, cause it’s going to get emotional.

Dark Phoenix will arrive in theaters on June 7, 2019.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!