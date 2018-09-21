‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Debuts at Fox Marketing Presentation

After being delayed from its original release date in November, X-Men: Dark Phoenix has been subject to numerous rumors as its undergone significant reshoots with the main cast, but we might be getting our first glimpse at the trailer very soon.

Nikita Byrkin of The Flick reports that 20th Century Fox hosted a massive promotional presentation in St. Petersburg, Russia, for upcoming movies, including Alita: Battle Angel and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Byrkin then revealed that Fox debuted a trailer during the presentation, but couldn’t speak to its contents due to embargo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An epic and mysterious #DarkPhoenix trailer has been shown at 20th Century Fox product presentation in Saint Petersburg, Russia. pic.twitter.com/oTFZI60n2s — Nikita Byrkin (@mrbyrkin) September 20, 2018

With X-Men: Dark Phoenix set to come out over the Valentine’s Day weekend, fans are curious about the status of the film. Captain Marvel comes out nearly a month later, and Marvel Studios already released that trailer.

The film is currently undergoing reshoots that are set to wrap up soon, and the reshoots are coming this late in the year due to the cast’s commitments to other projects. Specifically, star Sophie Turner plays Jean Grey in the film, but she only just wrapped the final season of Game of Thrones.

Rumors of early reactions, as well as the news that the Walt Disney Company is acquiring 20th Century Fox and their various franchises, has some people questioning if X-Men: Dark Phoenix will even be released.

Last month rumors surfaced that the movie would be axed entirely, but those were put to bed once the reshoots started in Montreal. After all, why would a movie studio spend more money on a big-budget tentpole without any intention of it ever seeing the light of day?

Turner spoke with Digital Spy about the reshoots, downplaying the magnitude of the additional photography and saying the movie is still on track for its release date.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner previously told Digital Spy. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one. All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day. So we’re keeping positive about it.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is currently set to be released on February 14, 2019.