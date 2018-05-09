Marvel Teases ‘Extermination’ of the X-Men

It seems things may soon be coming to an end for the All-New X-Men.

Marvel Comics has released a new teaser for Extermination, by writer Ed Brisson and artist Pepe Larraz. The teaser cover, drawn by Mark Brooks, features the five original X-Men. The X-Men are split by a lightning bolt down the center of the cover, with their original X-Men selves and costumes on the left and their current X-Men Blue selves and costumes on the right.

The tagline reads, “Exterminate the past. Eliminate the future.” Take a look below.

No further details about the book were announced, but the Marvel promises more to come at the C2E2 convention this coming weekend.

Based on the tagline, it sounds like someone is going to try to “exterminate” the original X-Men so that they can never go back and properly resume their place in the timeline, thus “eliminating” their future as it is known.

The original five X-Men were first brought to the future by Beast following the events of Avengers vs. X-Men, in which the X-Men went to war with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Cyclops, after being corrupted by Dark Phoenix, killed Professor X. Beast hoped that seeing the original X-Men would help Cyclops return to his old self. It didn’t work. Beast proved unable to send the original X-Men home, and they decided to stay in the hopes that they could build a better future than the one they had found.

For a time, it seemed like the Marvel timeline had self-corrected. Beast, the young one that was brought forward in time, eventually figured out how to go back in time again, but when he got there he was surprised to see that the original X-Men were still operating as normal. As revealed in X-Men Blue, this was actually a ruse put on by the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants from another timeline who hope to reshape the future by replacing the original five X-Men.

The time-displaced X-Men defeated the Brotherhood but came to realize that in order to maintain the timeline’s integrity they must at some point return to the exact moment in history they were taken from and that they would have to do so without any memory of the future they visited.

This is speculation, but it seems possible that someone else has figured that out as well and will try to prevent the X-Men from doing so.

Extermination begins in August.