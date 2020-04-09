Young Avengers Movie Rumored to Be in Development at Marvel Studios

Long the subject of rumors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it appears that the Young Avengers may finally be on their way to the big screen, but they’re taking the long way around. Geeks WorldWide senior editor Thomas Polito brings word on Twitter that Marvel Studios is preparing to hear pitches from writers about adapting the property. Given the extensive development process that movies go under at Marvel Studios it still could be a long time before someone is hired to work on the project officially, even longer before Marvel Studios acknowledges they’ve hired someone to do that, and longer still before the project sees the light of day. ComicBook.com has reached out for comment on the news and will update with any information we learn.

The Young Avengers have been a fan favorite in the pages of Marvel Comics for many years, with rumors of them being adapted into the MCU frequently drawing excitement from social media. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has openly spoken about the possibility that the characters could be used in the future, saying last year “anything from the books that we haven’t yet done in film is always on the table.” To take it a step further, Feige previously told ComicBook.com that the movie studio would love to produce another 20 years of movies.

“All of the things you’ve seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU,” Feige said last May. “I think it would be amazing, another 10 years, another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that’s all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, which people had never even heard of.”

The seeds of the Young Avengers have already been planted in the MCU with Emma Fuhrman already available as Cassie Lang in the current MCU timeline and with Kate Bishop set to appear in Disney+’s Hawkeye series. As usual Marvel Studios could be playing the long game by introducing these characters into the universe via other movies and shows. It was previously reported last year that the upcoming WandaVision show would be bringing the character’s children into the mix, marking another avenue through which Marvel could introduce more Young Avengers to its audience.

As with any other rumors and reports in this day and age, you should bring your salt to the table though it’s apparent Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios team are busy working on all kinds of projects. Last year the studio announced an extensive plan for Phase Four with six feature films and eight shows on Disney+, all of which have been effected by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. How this has effected Marvel Studios long-term plans beyond their already announced slate remains to be seen.