Disney Officially Releases 20th Century Studios Intro

The Walt Disney Company's purchase of Fox last year marked the end of an era for Hollywood. One of the largest and longest-operating studios in the entire industry was absorbed into an already dominant powerhouse. This signaled a massive shift in the entertainment landscape, as two of the biggest studios became one, and all of Fox's titles were added to Disney's already massive roster. This included all of the new and upcoming movies that Fox was producing.

To keep Fox's output alive, without associating itself to a rival brand, Disney opted to remove the Fox name from its two main movie banners. 20th Century Fox is now 20th Century Studios, while Fox Searchlight has been changed to Searchlight Pictures. While the name change doesn't seem like that big of a deal to some, it does alter one of the most iconic movie studio intros of all time: The Fox Fanfare. Disney has finally revealed the new intro for 20th Century Studios and there isn't much change from the original Fox logo, but it is recognizably different for movie fans.

The first 20th Century Studios movie to be released in theaters is set to be the new adaptation of The Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford. On Monday, Disney unveiled a clip from the film and it begins with the new 20th Century logo. The fanfare is missing, so is the word Fox, but it looks pretty similar outside of that.

Ultimately, no one really cares about the logo itself, but what the 20th Century Fox logo always represented really meant something to the fans. This was the logo and fanfare that played before Star Wars, creating memories in movie lovers that will always carry value. If asked right now, most people could probably sing the tune of the Fox intro without hesitation.

Seeing 20th Century Studios in front of a movie does signal the end of an era, and that's sad, but there's also something a little exciting about new beginnings. Let's hope Disney's newly-renamed studio can be as innovative and groundbreaking as its predecessor.

