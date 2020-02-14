Lethal Weapon and Back to the Future Stuntwoman Shot in Fatal Confrontation With Ex-Husband

Cheryl Sanders was known for her ability to complete stunts while working on Back to the Future II, Lethal Weapon, and The Thomas Crown Affair. Sadly, she and her husband, Robert Reed Sanders, were killed in a shootout this week in Ohio. The pair was accused of trespassing on an unidentified man’s property. But, police are reporting that he was Sanders’ ex-husband. He has not been charged with a crime as of yet, but the authorities are still gathering details about the shooting. WDTN reports that the police are still unsure why the couple decided to show up to the residence armed.

Greene County First Assistant Prosecutor Suzanne Schmidt told the press the preliminary details of the case. But, she was quick to point out that a lengthy investigation will still be necessary.

“It’s a very complex set of facts,” Schmidt explained. “What we plan to do in a case like this is…once the investigation is done have the matter presented to a Greene County grand jury for a review to see if any charges are warranted. That’s typically what we do but it’s going to be a long process.”

Womeninstunts.com, on a section of the web page dedicated to her life and career, posted a tribute after the news broke as well.

“It is with a very broken heart that we share that Cheryl Wheeler Sanders was killed by gun fire on February 12, 2020. She was a dear friend and a wonderful person who often dealt with more in life than anyone should have to deal with.”

Sheriff Gene Fischer also spoke during the press conference. “[Cheryl] was threating to kill the guy’s wife and he fired upon that person,” he began. “About five years ago, the resident …notified us that he had received information that the ex-wife was trying to hire somebody to murder him,” said Sheriff Fischer.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!