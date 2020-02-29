Jurassic World: Dominion Director Reveals There’s No Hierarchy on Set

Colin Trevorrow is new to Instagram and he's been treating Jurassic World fans to plenty of content this week! The director is returning to helm Jurassic World: Dominion after stepping back for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was directed by J. A. Bayona. Dominion will mark Trevorrow's second feature film since directing Jurassic World back in 2015 (he made The Book of Henry in 2017) and his fifth overall. This week, Trevorrow announced that production for the new movie has begun and already revealed some on-set photos. The director's latest post shows that they've opted not to put names on chairs during production, because "everyone matters." This is an interesting move considering the star power behind the film.

There are tons of exciting people involved with the movie, including the latest franchise leads Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. The movie will also see the return of Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, and feature Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who appeared in Jurassic World but not Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new movie is also set to feature franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman. Recently, BD Wong teased his villainous return after appearing in the last two films. You can check out Trevorrow's post below:

View this post on Instagram We took the names off the chairs. Everyone matters the most. A post shared by Colin Trevorrow (@colin.trevorrow) on Feb 28, 2020 at 2:06pm PST

“We took the names off the chairs. Everyone matters the most,” he wrote. Many people in the comments were a fan of this decision: “Good idea... I love the idea,” @marvel_and_jurassic_fans wrote. Others were excited to see the logo on the chair: “Glad to see the red logo back,” @eshwanted pointed out. However, most fans were mostly curious about the environment: “Does that mean there is an artic dinosaur?” @djinhollywood wondered.

Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn't happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?" Trevorrow said. "What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 11th, 2021.

