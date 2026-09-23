Robert Pattinson’s Joker Tease Might Mean a Missing DC Character in The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II is currently shooting, and the hype is surging with every new look at the set, or new teaser image or footage that gets released. That also includes any interviews being done by the cast and crew of the film, which provide the smallest of insights into the plot and character arcs of director Matt Reeves’ sequel. So far, all we know is that the film is set in Gotham’s snowy season; there’s mounting evidence the secret society known as the Court of Owls is invovled, and the cast is an exciting combination of returning stars (Pattinson’s Batman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin) and newcomers who have been cast in major secret roles (Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry).

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One character who hasn’t been confirmed for The Batman 2, however, is The Joker. Batman’s nemesis appeared in the first film in a very brief teaser cameo featuring actor Barry Keoghan playing the role. After The Batman’s theatrical run, a deleted scene of Pattinson’s Batman meeting with the Joker at Arkham was released and went viral. A lot of fans enjoyed Keoghan’s Joker and have been hoping that he will show up in The Batman: Part II, but how likely is that hope?

Robert Pattinson is having one helluva run in 2026, with a cult-hit indie dramedy (The Drama) and two major blockbuster films (The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three). However, next Pattinson will get a major awards contender showcase in the psychological-thriller biopic Primetime, which follows NBC reporter Chris Hansen and his team as they create the controversial TV reality series To Catch a Predator.

Robert Pattinson Teases Joker’s Status in The Batman 2

DC Studios – Warner Bros. Pictures

With Primetime opening in theaters this week, Pattinson is doing press for the film, and fielding any questions he can answer about The Batman: Part II. The two jobs crossed over when EW pointed out that Pattinson’s performance as Chris Hansen in Primetime is being compared to The Joker. He took the reference in good stride, stating, “Oh, Jesus. I mean, it’s such a great part…but Barry’s the man.”

Pattinson went on to recount filming the Batman and Joker scene in The Batman, and also threw a small cloud of doubt over whether we’ll actually get to see Joker in The Batman sequel: “I loved doing that scene with him so much. I love Barry as well. I think he’s such a phenomenal actor. It was so fun doing that stuff with him.” He then added the conspicuous mention that “Yeah, I want him to do it. I’m much more interested in that.”

Some fans are taking that statement as an inadvertent tell that Barry Keoghan isn’t in The Batman: Part II, at least not in any significant role in the main story arc. Other fans are taking it to mean that Pattinson was simply indicating that he wouldn’t want to play the role of Joker – especially with Keoghan doing his thing. As a top-notch actor, it’s impossible to really discern any clear truth from Pattinson’s statement, and that may be the entire point.

DC Studio – Warner Bros. Pictures

Superhero movies have been known to film surprise cameos just before release, so it’s entirely plausible for Robert Pattinson and other major cast members to finish filming on The Batman: Part II before Keoghan is brought in to film any cameo or post-credits scenes as the Joker, with none of the other cast aware he’s in the film. Even actors who share scenes film separately and never actually meet in person. It’s Hollywood!

Matt Reeves has been very coy about whether he included Joker in the sequel, as far back as talking to ComicBook after the first film’s release. ” I don’t know that the Joker would be in the next movie, but I can tell you that here’s what you’re seeing is an early days version of this character, and trouble, as always, is brewing in Gotham,” Reeves said at the time. This year has been a ping-pong game of confirmations and denials that Joker is in The Batman: Part II. Over the summer, rumors spread that scheduling conflicts kept Keoghan from joining the sequel, while some trade outlets have claimed that he is in the film.

We’ll find out when The Batman: Part II hits theaters on February 18, 2028.