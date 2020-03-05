SCOOB! Final Trailer Released

Fans will get to see how Shaggy first met Scooby-Doo in the upcoming animated film SCOOB!, and now Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for the much-anticpated film. The trailer features some new footage from Mystery Incorporated's early days, including when they managed to bust a criminal on Halloween in full costume. We also see more of Shaggy and Scoob's time with the Falcon Force, including one hilarious shot of what happens when two individuals get thrown into warp speed who are not remotely used to it. We also see more of Shaggy and Scoob on the run from a Ferris Wheel as well as a bit more of Fred, Velma, and Daphne's investigation into their friend's whereabouts, and you can check out the new trailer below.

We also get to see Dynomutt as well as Dee Dee Skyes, the pilot of the Falcon Fury. As for villains, Dick Dastardly makes an appearance during that Ferris Wheel scene, which is around the 1:48 mark.

You can check out all the footage below.

SCOOB! stars Will Forte as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy and two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon. The film also stars Jason Isaacs as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez as Velma; Zac Efron as Fred; Amanda Seyfried as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman; Simon Cowell as himself; and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

SCOOB! is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature “Space Jam” and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Duck Dodgers, and is produced by Pam Coats and Allison Abbate. Serving as executive producers are Adam Sztykiel, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Jesse Ehrman, Dan Povenmire, and Chris Columbus. The screenplay is by Adam Sztykiel and Jack C. Donaldson & Derek Elliott and Matt Lieberman, story by Matt Lieberman and Eyal Podell & Jonathon E. Stewart, based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera Productions. Cervone’s creative team includes editors Ryan Folsey and Vanara Taing, and composer Tom Holkenborg.

You can find the official description for SCOOB! below.

“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

SCOOB! hits theaters on May 14th.

Are you excited for SCOOB!? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.