Shirley Douglas, Silver Surfer Voice Actress and Kiefer Sutherland's Mother, Dies at 86

Shirley Douglas, the Gemini Award-winning actress that had starring roles in Lolita and Dead Ringers, has died due to complications surrounding pneumonia. She was 86. Fans around these circles might recognize her as the voice of Infectia in the Silver Surfer cartoon of the late 1990s. Douglas' son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, announced the news in a statement on his Twitter account, pointing out her passing was not related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or due to complications stemming from a COVID-19 infection.

"Earlier this morning, my mother, Shirley Douglas, passed away due to complications surrounding pneumonia (not related to COVID19)," Sutherland tweeted. "My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life. Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming. To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly to the coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe."

Douglas amassed over 40 acting credits throughout the years, her most recent coming in 2008. Then, she appeared in Canadian sitcom Corner Gas and Degrassi: The Next Generation. The Silver Surfer cartoon she appeared in only ran for 13 episodes on Fox in 1998. The series, produced by Stan Lee and Avi Arad, is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. In addition to Infectia, the series also featured many other well-known cosmic characters including The Watcher, Ego the Living Planet, Pip the Troll, Drax, and Adam Warlock.

She won the Gemini Award — Canada's equivalent to our Emmy Awards — in 2000 as a result of her performance in Shadow Lake. The fan-favorite Canadian actress then went on to receive two honorary degrees from Ryerson and Brandon University, a walk on Canada's Walk of Fame. She was named of Officer of the Order of Canada in 2003.

Douglas is survived by three children, Kiefer, Rachel, and Thomas, and actress granddaughter Sarah Sutherland (Veep).

Cover photo by Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images