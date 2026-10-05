5 MCU Heroes Who Should Have Been Introduced WAY Earlier (Including 1 Founding Avenger)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven itself the most successful movie franchise in history, but there are certain aspects that might have been better if done differently. The early movies of the MCU set about introducing several characters that went on to form the basis of its Avengers team, bringing them together at the end of Phase 1 to fight Loki in the epic battle of New York. The franchise’s first movies clearly outlined the huge potential of the MCU, delivering an interconnected web of stories based on the characters and stories of Marvel Comics. Subsequent entries into the MCU have introduced many more characters, fleshing out the ranks of the Avengers as well as bringing in other heroes who have proven hugely popular.

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Interestingly, there are several MCU heroes and characters who would seem to have been better served had they been introduced much sooner. While the MCU’s original Avengers have secured a great legacy within the franchise, the following heroes all deserved to have played a bigger role much earlier than they did. The reasons behind each example might differ, but the simple fact is that the MCU messed up by not bringing in these characters long before their eventual introductions into the franchise.

5) Black Panther

It’s very difficult to talk about the success of Black Panther in the MCU without also mentioning the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman. The actor’s performance as T’Challa might have been relatively short-lived, but the impact Boseman had on the character’s popularity cannot be overstated. First introduced in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 in a supporting role, the hero then starred in his first solo movie in 2018, and Black Panther still stands out as one of the franchise’s best films. Considering the overwhelming popularity of the hero and his MCU story, as well as Boseman’s tragically short tenure in the role, it’s hard not to imagine how much he could have thrived if introduced earlier. Establishing Black Panther as a hero as early as Phase 1 or early Phase 2 could easily have worked, and it would have allowed for the beloved character to become a more integral part of the MCU at a much earlier time.

4) Namor

Namor is a complicated case, particularly where it pertains to his MCU introduction and his place in the wider Marvel Universe. Namor was one of the first Marvel characters created, and his long tenure in the comics has cemented him as an incredibly important figure. His MCU debut didn’t come until 2022, however, when he was featured as the main antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the role served his status as a Marvel antihero, it’s hard not to think that he deserved to feature much earlier in the franchise’s story. Throughout his comic book history, Namor has factored into the stories of several key hero teams, which could easily have facilitated a Phase 1 or 2 appearance. Having Namor square off against the MCU’s Avengers before joining their ranks would have been perfect, and could have instantly established him as an important figure within the continuity. Instead, he was arguably introduced much too late, and has already become something of a fringe player in the wider MCU story.

3) Spider-Man

It’s no secret that Spider-Man’s MCU debut was a huge deal for the franchise, as it took a considerable amount of time to materialize. Despite being one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, Tom Holland’s first appearance as Spider-Man came in Captain America: Civil War, formally introducing the character into the franchise eight years after its inception. Of course, the reason for this considerable delay is well-known: the rights to the character being tied up elsewhere prevented Marvel Studios from using Spider-Man, so his late introduction was sadly unavoidable. Even so, it’s clear that he’s a character who deserved to be introduced far sooner than he was, if only because he’s one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. As Marvel’s most bankable big-screen character, Spider-Man’s late introduction into the MCU felt a little odd and prevented him from being the influential figure he arguably deserved to be. However, Tom Holland’s excellent performance in the role and the MCU’s perfect handling of his story have now seen him secure his place as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

2) She-Hulk

Although She-Hulk’s franchise debut proved to be one of the least popular MCU TV shows, it’s pretty clear that the hero got a raw deal. Bruce Banner’s cousin turning into a wise-cracking, fourth-wall-breaking powerhouse is clearly the basis for a great story, but the MCU wasted too much time delivering it to fans. 2008’s The Incredible Hulk was a fairly unremarkable affair, but as soon as its titular hero had been recast, introducing both Mark Ruffalo’s Banner and She-Hulk at the same time would have been perfect. For starters, it would have helped allay the drought of Hulk stories that followed The Incredible Hulk, and would have brought some much-needed comedy to the MCU at a time where it was just beginning to iron out its formula for success. In theory, there are very few heroes who fit the light-hearted tone of the MCU as naturally as She-Hulk, and she would have benefited massively from appearing much earlier in its timeline.

1) Ant-Man

Ant-Man made his debut in the MCU in 2015, with Scott Lang being chosen as the franchise’s main iteration of the hero. However, the hero’s eponymous movie established that Hank Pym not only existed within the franchise but had also operated as the hero for many years prior to his introduction. As Pym served as a founding Avenger in the comics and is one of the few Marvel characters smarter than Tony Stark, it seems in hindsight that the MCU was mad not to include the character sooner. With Ant-Man already active (albeit in a self-imposed retirement during Phase 1), it seems incredibly odd that he was not called upon to battle Loki in The Avengers. Ant-Man’s Phase 1 introduction would not only have been a perfect fit for the franchise in a conceptual sense based on the comics, but would also have organically worked within the context of his eventual introduction, making it bizarre that we had to wait so long to see him.