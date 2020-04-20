Deadpool 2 Star Josh Brolin Reveals Intense Behind-the-Scenes Cable Stunt

✖

It's pretty uncommon that an actor has a role in two different comic book movie franchises at the same time. For both of those roles to be significant is incredibly rare, but that's where Josh Brolin has found himself over the past few years. The actor has been known as the man behind Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since first appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Just a couple of years later, Brolin was cast to play Cable, the second most important role in Deadpool 2, save for only Ryan Reynolds' titular mercenary.

Brolin has put in plenty of work bringing both of those characters to life, but the jobs probably looked a lot different. While Thanos required a ton of motion capture, Cable's part in Deadpool 2 seemed to be nothing but stunts. In just about every scene Cable was getting into it with somebody. That had to be tough to pull off, and Brolin gives a lot of credit to the stunt team that helped him figure it all out.

On Sunday, Brolin shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Deadpool 2, in which he works through a fight during the prison riot sequence. He also mentions in the actual post itself that the stunt team he worked with really pushed him to be the best he could be.

"Playing around with different sequences with the stunt team of Deadpool 2," Brolin wrote in the post. "A beautiful, if not totally committed group at the top of their game; guys and gals that demanded I skip the donut and work to a higher standard in myself. Kudos brothers and sisters."

At this moment, Marvel fans aren't sure what the future holds for Brolin in regards to his Marvel roles. Thanos is dead on-screen, and likely not coming back, while the Deadpool franchise as a whole remains in limbo, With Disney's purchase of Fox the future of Deadpool remains unclear.

