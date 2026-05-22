30 Years Ago, One of the Greatest Action Franchises Ever Started (& Its Future Is Unclear)

By the time the mid-’90s rolled around, Tom Cruise had long cemented his place atop Hollywood’s A-list. Thanks to exemplary work in films like Rain Man, Born on the Fourth of July, and A Few Good Men, he was one of the top actors of his generation. But even by his lofty standards, 1996 was truly a banner year. That was when he headlined Cameron Crowe’s Jerry Maguire, earning an Oscar nomination for his turn as the titular sports agent. In ’96, Cruise also left his mark on the summer blockbuster landscape. A decade after ascending to superstardom with Top Gun, Cruise once again demonstrated his action chops in a project that kicked off one of the greatest franchises ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On May 22, 1996, Mission: Impossible released in theaters. Based on the TV series of the same name, the film was one of the biggest box office hits of the year, bringing in $457.7 million against a production budget of just $80 million. With that success, Paramount became emboldened to essentially turn Cruise’s Ethan Hunt into the American answer to James Bond, spending the next three decades wowing viewers with new Mission: Impossible installments.

Why Mission: Impossible Is One of the Best Action Franchises Ever

It’s funny to think about now, but it took a little while for Mission: Impossible to really become the action juggernaut it’s known as today. While the films have always been successful commercially, the early installments were more of a mixed bag critically. The first three movies are not Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with Mission: Impossible III ranking the highest at 73% (its two predecessors scored 65% and 57%, respectively). Arguably, the series didn’t truly find its footing until 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, which kicked off a string of critically acclaimed hits. However, even when the reviews were more lukewarm, there were signs that Mission: Impossible could become one of the greats.

From the beginning, Mission: Impossible benefited immensely from Cruise himself. He was never just a famous face to put on the poster and sell tickets. An actor who’s famously committed to his craft, Cruise went all out to ensure the Mission: Impossible movies were experiences unlike anything audiences had seen before. This, of course, meant performing his own stunts. As the series went on, Cruise’s death-defying feats became more and more part of the marketing and the discourse, but it’s an element the franchise has always had. Dangling from the ceiling of the CIA’s headquarters and climbing mountains seems tame compared to hanging on for dear life to the side of an airplane or jumping a motorcycle off a cliff, but each centerpiece stunt helped elevate the films. Viewers couldn’t wait to see what Cruise would do next, turning the premiere of the next Mission: Impossible into an event.

Mission: Impossible also found ways to avoid becoming stale. The first five installments were all directed by different filmmakers. This turned the franchise into a fun cinematic sandbox where directors could come in and put their own stamp on the classic Mission: Impossible formula. While all of the movies were inherently connected because they were part of the same IP, each entry felt distinct, striking the right balance between big-budget studio filmmaking and auteur vision. Brian De Palma’s original and Brad Bird’s Ghost Protocol are tonally different due to the directors’ unique sensibilities and filmmaking style, but they both still delivered all of the genre thrills one would expect from a Hollywood spy movie.

Even when Cruise handed the reins to Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the final four Mission: Impossible movies, the franchise continued to feel fresh and exciting with each entry. Not only did the creative team aim higher and higher with the signature stunts (culminating with the electrifying biplane sequence in The Final Reckoning), McQuarrie brought new characters to the fold that made an instant impact. Ilsa Faust quickly cemented herself as Ethan Hunt’s equal, launching an entertaining dynamic that lasted for a few films. Henry Cavill made for a captivating presence as August Walker, responsible for the iconic “arm guns” moment from Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s bathroom fight. Hayley Atwell’s Grace proved to be a standout addition to the final two films, utilizing the actress’ charm and charisma. As Mission: Impossible went along, it became more about the team dynamic, as there were more recurring cast members across multiple installments. This was smart, as it allowed audiences to become emotionally invested in the friendships that developed between these characters (with Luther and Benji becoming fan-favorite staples).

What Does the Future Hold for Mission: Impossible?

Mission: Impossible has gone strong for 30 years. The most recent installment was last summer’s The Final Reckoning, which received positive reviews (80% on Rotten Tomatoes) and fared solidly at the box office ($598.8 million worldwide). Despite this, its future is very much up in the air right now. The Final Reckoning was marketed as a grand finale for the series, wrapping up storylines and character arcs that had run through the previous seven films. Though The Final Reckoning ends with Ethan Hunt alive, ready to fight another day, everything from the title to the execution of the narrative positioned this as the concluding chapter.

Another Mission: Impossible movie does not appear to be in the works right now. Cruise remains as busy as ever and has been working with Paramount to develop new follow-ups to Top Gun and Days of Thunder, but it’s all been quiet on the IMF front. Things could change there, obviously. Now that the Paramount/Skydance merger has been finalized, the studio’s new leadership is looking to lean on established IP to support the film slate. Mission: Impossible is one of the top brands Paramount has at its disposal. It would be a surprise if the studio’s premier action/espionage franchise remained on the shelf forever. However, for the time being, a new adventure with Ethan Hunt and friends isn’t a priority.

As fun as it’s been to watch to watch Cruise risk life and limb for our entertainment, it arguably isn’t the worst thing that there isn’t a new Mission: Impossible in development. In an era of perpetually ongoing cinematic franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and DC, it can be tempting to try to continue certain series for as long as possible. But sometimes, it’s okay to just let a film series end. Even with a premise like Mission: Impossible (team of operatives go on world-saving missions), there’s only so much you can do before you start to run out of gas. Plus, Cruise is only going to get older, meaning there will be a limit on what he can do physically. At this point, he’s so synonymous with Mission: Impossible, finding a new leading man to replace him is the real impossible task.

Honestly, Mission: Impossible might have been showing signs of fatigue leading up to the release of The Final Reckoning. That film’s Rotten Tomatoes score was the franchise’s lowest since Mission: Impossible III. Granted, 80% is a high mark, but it followed a stretch of four films that score in the mid-to-high 90s (indicating critics were starting to tire of the formula). Plus, Dead Reckoning and The Final Reckoning finished middle of the pack in terms of box office, lagging behind Fallout‘s all-time high of $791.6 million. Stopping now feels like the wise move. This way, Mission: Impossible can go out on a relatively high note instead of overstaying its welcome.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!