Every MCU Actor in the Mission: Impossible Movie Franchise

Mission: Impossible and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become two of the biggest movie franchises of the 21st century, and they share more than a few actors. In 2025 thus far, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and The Fantastic Four: First Steps both rank in the top-10 highest-grossing films of the year and are also two of the most popular titles to release in the last few months. While the MCU tells the stories of a vast array of heroes, Mission: Impossible closely follows the arc of Tom Cruise’s Impossible Mission Force agent Ethan Hunt across eight installments.

The MCU and Mission: Impossible have enlisted top Hollywood talents to feature alongside their main stars, and some of the most notable actors have appeared in both million-dollar franchises.

1) Ving Rhames

Ving Rhames is far better known for his recurring role as Ethan’s trusted IMF colleague Luther Strickell in the Mission: Impossible franchise, so his brief role in the MCU has flown under the radar. Between his appearances in 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Rhames played the Ravager captain Charlie-27 in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Charlie-27 pays tribute to Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker) after his death and eventually reunites with other Ravagers. Rhames has been a mainstay in Mission: Impossible, equaling Cruise for the most appearances in the franchise. Thus, his brief role in the MCU was a fun surprise for Mission: Impossible fans.

2) Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne has featured on numerous major movie franchises, among them the MCU and Mission: Impossible. In 2006’s Mission: Impossible III, Fishburne appeared as IMF director Theodore Brassel, who clashes with Ethan several times during the film. Brassel did not retain his position in the IMF after Mission: Impossible III, marking his exit from the franchise. Over a decade later, the actor made his MCU debut in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, portraying Dr. Bill Foster — a biochemist and former associate of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). Foster notably helped Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) with her quantum energy condition and became her father figure. It’s not known what happened to Foster after Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the MCU has not hinted at his return. Even though Fishburne appears finished with Mission: Impossible and the MCU, his roles in both franchises likely won’t be forgotten.

3) Jeremy Renner

Long-beloved by MCU fans, Jeremy Renner has played Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU for 14 years. An original member of the Avengers, Hawkeye wielded his bow and arrow against Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Ultron (James Spader), Thanos (Josh Brolin), and more villains throughout his MCU tenure. Although his future is uncertain, Hawkeye is widely considered a legendary superhero. Amid his high-profile MCU role, the actor made a statement in the Mission: Impossible franchise through his role as William Brandt. Renner featured in 2011’s Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation four years later. Despite appearing in only two movies, Brandt stood out as a fascinating character. The IMF agent’s history with Ethan and his wife Julia (Michelle Monaghan) plays an important role in Ghost Protocol‘s story as Brandt evolves into an elite field operative. Through his involvement in MCU and Mission: Impossible, Renner has proven his ability to shine as an action star.

4) Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett delivered multiple outstanding performances as Queen Ramonda in the MCU. Wakanda’s matriarch and the mother of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda prominently features in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her death in the latter movie means her MCU return is improbable, but Bassett’s layered portrayal of Ramonda made her a memorable character. Bassett entered the Mission: Impossible franchise in Fallout when she took on the role of CIA director and eventual President of the United States Erika Sloane. Bassett reprised her role in The Final Reckoning. Sloane doesn’t have a ton of screen time, but she’s implicated in some of the movies’ most important moments. Plus, Bassett is a total scene-stealer.

5) Vanessa Kirby

Among the newest additions to the MCU, Vanessa Kirby made her debut as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Fans immediately hailed Kirby as the perfect casting for Sue and named her performance in First Steps as one of the MCU’s best character portrayals. Kirby appears primed for a bright MCU future in Avengers: Doomsday and presumably beyond. Prior to her superhero role, Kirby played Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow in Fallout and 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. A philanthropist and covert arms dealer, the White Widow interacts with Ethan a number of times in the two films, and they share an intriguing dynamic. Kirby has a track record of shining under the spotlight, and her MCU and Mission: Impossible appearances are no exception.

6) Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill played one of the best Mission: Impossible villains and also made a fun cameo in the MCU. In Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cavill impressed as August Walker, a CIA agent initially operating alongside Ethan on a mission to recover three plutonium cores meant to be used in a terrorist attack. Walker was secretly working with the group, known as the Apostles, under the moniker John Lark. Ethan uncovers Walker’s insidious plans, and the two fight, ending with Walker’s death. Cavill’s skill as an action star was on full display in Fallout, and fans loved his savvy composure and subtle charisma in the role.

Cavill’s MCU debut in Deadpool and Wolverine was brief, yet still exciting. The actor appeared as Cavillrine, a variant of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. In his short scene, Cavill’s version encounters the movie’s titular characters while they fix Wolverine’s motorcycle and almost immediately attacks them, expelling the two from his universe. Cavill as Wolverine had been a popular Marvel fan cast for quite some time, making Cavill’s cameo an amusing addition to Deadpool and Wolverine.

7) Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell has built an impressive MCU resumé after first playing Agent Sharon Carter in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. From battling Nazis in World War II to becoming another universe’s Captain Carter, the character has taken a fascinating direction in the MCU. Atwell’s endeavors in Mission: Impossible started with Dead Reckoning, in which she portrayed Grace, a thief working on behalf of the White Widow to steal a half of the Entity’s key from Ethan. Grace later decided to join the IMF, setting up her role in The Final Reckoning and establishing her as a standout character in the last two movies. Atwell is a capable superhero and action star, proven by her roles in the MCU and Mission: Impossible.

8) Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff is known in the MCU for playing Mantis in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The Celestial hybrid’s unique ability to sense other people’s emotions factors into many of the Guardians’ interactions and makes for some hilarious jokes. Klementieff’s Mission: Impossible resumé includes Dead Reckoning and The Final Reckoning, in which she portrayed the villain Paris. Highly skilled in combat and ruthless in her pursuit of Ethan, Paris steals plenty of scenes throughout the two films. Klementieff’s versatility is on full display in the MCU and Mission: Impossible, as her two characters could not be more different from each other. Thanks to Klementieff’s talent, Mantis and Paris are two excellent characters in their respective franchises.

9) Katy O’Brian

Katy O’Brian has been on the rise in Hollywood over the last few years, having joined the ranks of several major franchises. In 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the star appeared as Jentorra, a leader of the Freedom Fighters battling Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the Quantum Realm. In a movie filled with characters — both new and familiar to the MCU — O’Brian succeeded in making a strong impression with her fierce performance. Two years later, O’Brian featured in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning as Kodiak, a a diver in the U.S. Navy. It’s clear that O’Brian is a talent to watch after her impressive stints in the MCU and Mission: Impossible.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be available to rent or purchase on digital on August 19th.