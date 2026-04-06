7 Amazing Nintendo Characters They Forgot to Put in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie features all kinds of icons from the world of Mario and beyond, which is why it’s so surprising that Nintendo and Illumination forgot to feature these seven amazing characters. The Super Mario franchise is one of the most recognizable IPs of all time, with tons of members of its cast being household names. While many of these beloved characters are already featured in one or both of Illumination’s Mario movies, the films should have gone a little further.

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie again features Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Bowser, and the rest of the gang, but it is a big step up from the first film when it comes to character representation. Rosalina, Bowser Jr., Wart, Birdo, Mouser, and more are featured this time around. On top of that, other Nintendo characters like Fox McCloud, Mr. Game & Watch, and ROB are featured. With all of these inclusions, it’s shocking that these seven characters didn’t make the cut.

7) The Koopalings

Image courtesy of Nintendo

While the Koopalings are technically more than one character, they are almost always treated as a group. Now that Bowser Jr. is involved, it’s shocking that the Koopalings aren’t featured in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as members of Bowser Jr.’s Army. The Koopalings are some of the most prevalent villains in the Super Mario franchise, and due to their constant appearances in mainline games and in spinoffs, it’s weird that they didn’t even make a cameo in the sequel.

6) Wario

Of all the characters who have been requested to appear in the Mario movies, Wario is undoubtedly one of the most popular. Although he started out as Mario’s rival, Wario has gone on to become much more, with him now being associated with motorcycles, greed, garlic, micro-games, and farts. Wario has more personality than any other Mario character, and it’s a shame that he hasn’t been featured in a movie yet.

If the Mario movies ever move away from featuring Bowser-associated characters as the main villain, then Wario is the perfect choice. Even though Wario isn’t treated as a main antagonist as often anymore, his inclusion would make a third Super Mario Bros. Movie more exciting than almost anything else.

5) Waluigi

If Wario ever shows up in a Mario movie, he really needs to be accompanied by his right-hand man, Waluigi. Waluigi was created as a rival to Luigi for the spin-offs, with him rarely appearing outside of games like Mario Kart, Mario Tennis, and Mario Party. Despite this, he is immensley popular with the fanbase, with him being one of the most requested new characters for the Super Smash Bros. series. Wario and Waluigi’s animated antics in the spin-off games are always one of the highlights, so hopefully they’ll both get brought to the big screen in a sequel.

4) Professor E. Gadd

Although he made his debut in the Luigi’s Mansion series and rarely appears outside of it, Professor E. Gadd is one of the most important characters in the Mario universe. This is because he is behind inventions like F.L.U.D.D., the Poltegust 3000, and Bowser Jr.’s paintbrush. Since the paintbrush is in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and E. Gadd’s logo appears in the film, it is shocking that he didn’t appear as part of the story.

3) Toadsworth

Toadsworth has basically disappeared from the Mario series, and fans have no idea why. He appeared in major entries like Super Mario Sunshine, the Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi series, with him being Princess Peach’s advisor. Because of this, it is weird that he isn’t in the Mario movies, especially since he has seemingly been replaced by a similar blue Toad with glasses.

2) Lubba

Lubba takes Rosalina’s place in Super Mario Galaxy 2, so it is shocking that she didn’t appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at all. She is one of the most important Lumas in the galaxy and is a close ally of Mario, so she really deserved a spot in the film. After all, she is the pilot of the Starship Mario, so she could have easily taken Fox McCloud’s role and been more true to the Mario Galaxy franchise.

1) Olimar

Image courtesy of Nintendo

It wasn’t expected that any non-Mario characters would appear in The Super Mario Galaxy, so Nintendo and Illumination didn’t have to include any. However, the Pikmin had a very obvious cameo, with their spaceship landing and the aliens exiting. Because of this, it is very weird that Olimar wasn’t there with them. After all, the ship resembled Olimar’s ship more than the Pikmin’s Onion, and the spaceport scene was the perfect opportunity to give Olimar a cameo.