An Underrated Disney Sci-Fi Movie Has a Forgotten TV Show Spinoff (And You Can’t Stream It)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, released on June 23, 1989, rarely earns a place in the discussion of the best science fiction films of the 1980s. However, the forgotten Disney movie had a phenomenal run. Directed by Joe Johnston in his feature debut and starring Rick Moranis as Wayne Szalinski, the film operated on an $18 million budget and delivered a worldwide gross of $222 million, a performance that made it the highest-grossing live-action Disney film in history at the time. Yet, despite those staggering numbers and a cultural footprint that extended well into the 1990s, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids occupies a frustrating blind spot in mainstream retrospectives on the sci-fi genre.

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The financial success of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids led Disney to try to turn the movie into a franchise. The Honey, I Blew Up the Kid arrived in 1992 and earned a solid $58 million domestically on a $22 million budget. The brand further extended into Disney’s theme parks, most notably through the 4-D attraction Honey, I Shrunk the Audience, which ran at Epcot from 1994 until 2010. However, the third film, Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, followed in 1997 as a direct-to-video release, when the concept had lost its novelty. A fourth film, titled Shrunk and intended to feature Rick Moranis returning to the role after a decades-long absence from acting, entered development in 2019 before being indefinitely shelved by Disney in 2023. Across all these extensions, one entry in the franchise has been consistently overlooked, a television series that ran for three full seasons and delivered 66 episodes of original content that the vast majority of franchise fans have never seen.

The Honey, I Shrunk the Kids TV Series Is Mysteriously Unavailable on Streaming

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Television

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show debuted in first-run syndication on September 27, 1997, arriving in the same calendar year as Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves and positioning itself as the franchise’s most ambitious expansion. With Peter Scolari stepping into the Wayne Szalinski role that Moranis had defined, and Barbara Alyn Woods, Hillary Tuck, and Thomas Dekker rounding out the Szalinski family, the series established its own identity rather than simply recreating the films. The show relocated the family to the fictional town of Matheson, Colorado, and reframed Wayne’s scientific career within the corporate structure of a research company called GENTEK. This gave the writers a stable institutional setting from which to launch wildly divergent episode concepts.

Over its three-season run, Wayne deployed inventions ranging from a neuron nudger to a time-hopper, pulling the Szalinskis into predicaments that borrowed from spy thrillers, supernatural horror, and even noir. The hour-long format gave individual episodes room to develop those premises with a commitment that Saturday morning programming rarely attempted. The show’s cancellation after the third season was the direct result of a declining ratings trajectory and Disney’s internal policy against renewing series beyond 65 episodes, a threshold the show barely exceeded. Following its original run, reruns appeared on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, and the series resurfaced again on Discovery Family between 2010 and 2013. After that broadcast window closed, the show effectively disappeared.

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Television

The original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids film is available on Disney+, as are the theme park retrospectives and franchise-adjacent content that the company has used to populate the platform. The TV series, in turn, is absent from Disney+ entirely. For a company that has invested enormously in Disney+ as the central hub for its entire catalog, including decades of obscure television programming, the omission of a 66-episode series with direct franchise ties to an IP Disney was actively developing for theatrical revival as recently as 2023 is genuinely baffling.

It’s fair to assume licensing complications from the original syndication deal could account for the absence, as syndicated programming from the 1990s frequently involved distribution agreements that complicate digital re-release. Still, without an official acknowledgment from the company, we can only wonder why it’s so hard to watch Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show. For the time being, the series is only available for purchase or rent on digital platforms, a significant financial commitment that will likely keep the spinoff in obscurity.

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