Disney’s Next Big Fantasy TV Series Finally Gets A Major Update After Three Years

Disney is no stranger to the world of fantasy, and at the moment, the studio even has a successful adaptation moving into season 3 with Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Percy Jackson isn’t the only fantasy project on Disney’s slate though, and what could be its next big fantasy TV series has finally received an update, and that long-awaited update comes after three years of radio silence.

A while back, Disney announced that it was working on adapting Christopher Paolini’s popular Inheritance Cycle series, which begins with Eragon. The project was announced in 2022, and now 3 years later, Variety is reporting that Todd Hartman and Todd Helbing have been brought in as co-showrunners on the project. That’s not all though, as Marc Webb has also joined the project as executive producer and will produce alongside Bert Salke.

Eragon’s Second Chance At Being A Major Franchise Has Finally Arrived

The Inheritance Cycle consists of four books, including Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr, and Inheritance, and the franchise has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. That’s why it was seemingly primed for a major movie franchise in 2006 when Eragon was adapted into a film, and though it featured a strong cast that included John Malkovich and Rachel Weisz, it didn’t hit at the box office.

Now the franchise has a second chance at becoming a multimedia hit with a new live-action series, and Disney is stacking the project with creative talent to bring it to life. Harthan is the showrunner on ABC’s hit series High Potential and has worked on a number of hit projects, including the beloved USA series Psych. Helbing was the co-creator of CW’s severely underrated Superman & Lois, and he also worked on Spartacus and Smallville.

As for Webb, he’s worked on a variety of great projects as well, including The Amazing Spider-Man, (500) Days of Summer, High Potential, and Gifted. There’s a great mix of bigger superhero concepts, comedy, drama, and fantasy in their respective resumes, and with the right cast, this could set up the series to finally become a hit franchise on the screen.

We don’t have many details on the new project just yet, but we do have the official longline for the series. The series revolves around an ordinary teenager who is selected by destiny to become the first Dragon Rider in over a hundred years, and to fulfill that destiny, he must forge a bond with his dragon, master the ancient magics, and finally dethrone the mad king responsible for destroying the Riders.

Eragon currently has no release date, but we’ll keep you posted when more information is revealed.

