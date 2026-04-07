Disney’s Biggest Franchise Right Now Isn’t What You Think (And It’s Getting Bigger This Fall)

Disney‘s biggest franchise isn’t what you might think — and it’s set to get even bigger this fall before returning fully in 2027. With massive properties like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lucasfilm, and Pixar under its belt, Disney has no shortage of blockbuster titles and franchises to tap into. And that makes it difficult to tell which is generating the most excitement at a given time. With The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Doomsday all coming out in 2026, it could realistically be any of them.

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However, there’s an argument to be made that Disney’s biggest ongoing franchise hails straight from Walt Disney Animation Studios. While others are struggling to come back from slow periods or middling TV shows and films, there’s one Disney franchise that has yet to falter. As it’s ongoing, it has a chance to maintain an upward trajectory, proving a standout in terms of both performance and audience perception.

Despite Being Between Movies, Frozen Is Disney’s Biggest Franchise Right Now

Image via Disney

Frozen doesn’t have a feature film releasing this year, but it’s arguably Disney’s biggest franchise when looking at its success and potential — and the fact that it’s taking time pumping out sequels is a part of that. There’s no denying that Frozen is a financial boon for Disney. The first film brought in more than $1.3 billion worldwide, and its 2019 sequel grossed nearly $1.5 billion (via Box Office Mojo). Disney has attempted to capitalize on the movies’ success through Disney+ shorts, attractions at its parks, and even a Broadway musical. And Frozen 3 is set to arrive in 2027, when it will likely draw in a new generation of viewers.

Obviously, other Disney franchises have seen similar levels of success, so Anna and Elsa’s story can’t claim victory based on that alone. But the Disney princesses have one thing going for their franchise that so many others don’t: continued momentum that shows no signs of slowing down.

Unlike Other Franchises, the Hype Surrounding Frozen Isn’t Dying Down

Disney has massive franchises under its umbrella, but its biggest are struggling with audience fatigue. One of the clearest examples is the MCU, which continues to draw mixed responses on the heels of the Infinity Saga. And although Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday promise to reinvigorate some of the excitement, many viewers remain skeptical about whether its new movies can ever reach its former heights.

Star Wars is dealing with a similar issue; shows like Andor and The Mandalorian continue to drive home the franchise’s appeal, but the sequel trilogy and other Disney+ series tend to be hit or miss in terms of audience reception. Even Pixar is leaning into sequels and established properties to succeed. And although Toy Story’s legacy is as massive as Frozen‘s, it’s dubious that recent sequels successfully recapture the magic of the first few films.

By contrast, Frozen is only two movies into its run, which allows it to maintain a positive legacy overall. There’s little doubt Frozen 3 will be another financial success for Disney, and there’s not much anxiety or exasperation surrounding the franchise’s return. It’s been long enough that people are looking forward to what’s next. That’s something that’s, sadly, missing for other Disney properties.

Disney Is Adding Another Release to Its Franchise Later This Year

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Animation

Frozen fans have a lot to look forward to with the third movie’s release, but there’s also a new short coming out later this year — specifically, in October 2026. Not much is known about it, as there’s no title or synopsis available. However, in an interview with License Global, Disney Consumer Products’ Paul Glitter revealed that a new short will mark the “countdown to Frozen 3.” It’s obvious Disney knows the importance of its Frozen franchise, as it’s working to keep it alive, even between movies. And the lack of consumer fatigue suggests this approach is aiding its success. Perhaps other Disney franchises should take note of it.

Frozen 3 arrives in theaters on November 24, 2027.

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