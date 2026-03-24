All 7 Cancelled Disney Live-Action Remakes (& 2 of Them Should Still Happen)

Disney has a complicated track record when it comes to live-action remakes, as many of them fall completely short of the originals — even the best-performing ones. Some of them, like 2025’s Snow White and 2020’s Mulan, are clear disappointments, suffering from negative receptions and low box-office numbers. But the remakes that are successful financially — like The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast — don’t leave much of a lasting impression, either. They draw audiences, but it’s the animated versions viewers are still talking about all these years later.

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However, that hasn’t stopped Disney from planning more live-action remakes, and there are several big ones on the horizon. Moana and Tangled are both confirmed, and Lilo & Stich‘s live-action film is getting a sequel. It’s too soon to say whether these will fare better than Disney’s prior live-action attempts. But at least they’re making progress. It’s more than can be said about the studio’s nine cancelled and stalled projects.

7) The Jungle Book 2

2016’s adaptation of The Jungle Book remains one of Disney’s strongest jumps from animation to live-action, using Rudyard Kipling’s story collection to enhance the 1967 film. The remake has a 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it grossed $966 million at the box office (via Box Office Mojo). Given its success, it’s no surprise that Jon Favreau and Justin Marks were meant to return for a sequel. However, it’s been a decade since the first film’s release, and The Jungle Book 2 has yet to materialize. There were a few promising updates from the talent behind the project in the years following the first film. However, there’s been silence more recently, along with rumors of a cancellation. This sequel isn’t officially cancelled, but it’s certainly stuck in limbo. And since it’s hard to capture lightning in a bottle twice, that could be for the best, even if the 2016 film lays the foundation for more.

6) The Aristocats

The Aristocats is a fun Disney classic, but it’s one that’s difficult to envision as a live-action story — even in a world where CGI makes it possible. Yet, in 2023, it was announced that director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson would lead the charge as the director of an adaptation (via The Hollywood Reporter). Just two years later, Disney wound up canceling the film. During an appearance on Score: The Podcast, the director alluded to “administration shuffle[s]” that might explain Disney’s reasoning. Whatever the cause, it could be better that a live-action The Aristocats isn’t happening. It’d be a difficult movie to get right, and failing to do so would risk hurting the original’s legacy.

5) Bambi

Image via Disney

Like The Aristocats, a live-action Bambi movie also comes with challenges, namely because of its animal characters — but also because of its depressing story. Still, Disney revealed intentions to make a live-action version of Bambi back in 2020 (via Variety), using the same photorealistic CGI that it did for The Lion King. Sarah Polley was chosen to direct, while Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer were set to pen the script. Unfortunately, there haven’t been many promising updates to speak of. Robertson-Dworet confirmed that’s true behind the scenes as well, telling The Direct, “I have not found out in at least five years a single update on the Bambi movie.” There have been reports that Bambi is cancelled, and while Disney hasn’t confirmed this officially, it certainly sounds like it’s been shelved.

4) Aladdin 2

Guy Ritchie’s 2019 Aladdin remake is one of Disney’s most successful live-action adaptations, grossing over $1 billion worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). And the film’s success prompted Disney to announce a sequel, which is technically still in development — but there has been little progress, particularly after the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of movement has led many to believe the upcoming film is dead. And the actors don’t seem optimistic about a follow-up either. In 2023, Aladdin star Mena Massoud told Screen Rant that he didn’t have updates, stating, “To me, at a certain point, life just goes on.” On the heels of production rumors, Jasmine actress Naomi Scott also debunked the notion that work was beginning on a sequel (via Screen Rant). So, while it’s not officially cancelled, it’s not looking good for Aladdin 2.

3) Robin Hood

Image Courtesy of Disney

The most recent live-action Disney movie to be cancelled is Robin Hood, and considering how many films have covered this story, finding a unique angle to tackle it from was going to be a challenge. The planned adaptation was first announced in 2020, and its cancellation was made official earlier this month. In a Reddit AMA, director Carlos López Estrada answered a query about the film, confirming that it’s “dead, sadly.” His note that they had “something really special” planned — complete with a thoughtful soundtrack — does make this a bit disappointing. It seems like there was a lot of passion behind the project, but viewers won’t get to see it manifested on-screen.

2) The Sword in the Stone (Should Still Happen)

Image via Disney

The Sword in the Stone is among Disney’s most underrated animated movies, and it’s an ideal candidate for a live-action adaptation. Sadly, Disney’s plans for one were cancelled, nixing all that potential. A live-action take on this story was green-lit in 2015, with Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman picked to write the script — an ideal choice given his experience with the fantasy genre. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo was meant to direct, but he told Collider in 2024 that “the studio decided to hold the project.” It’s not clear if it’s fully cancelled or just in limbo, but either way, it’s disappointing. The Sword in the Stone could have gotten the attention it deserves due to a live-action project, and it’s one of the rare Disney animated films that lends itself to one.

1) The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Should Still Happen)

Finally, the last — and arguably most disappointing — live-action remake stuck in limbo is Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame. While this is the sort of story that would need to be handled with care, it’s one of the most promising picks for a new medium. Its human cast, poignant themes, and incredible soundtrack could all work well in live-action. Depending on the age range it’s aimed at, it could even go darker than the original story. Unfortunately, with no progress, it’s looking like another Disney remake that won’t see the light of day. That’s a shame, as there’s a lot the studio could do with a live-action Hunchback of Notre Dame, especially if it isn’t a shot-for-shot adaptation of the original.

What’s a live-action Disney movie you wish wasn’t stalled or cancelled? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!