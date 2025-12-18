7 Bold Predictions For Avengers: Doomsday (Based On What We Know)

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Multiverse Saga nearing its conclusion, the events of Avengers: Doomsday are already shaping up to be hugely important for the franchise. Doomsday, which is currently set for release in December 2026, will be the first of the two-part Avengers finale to the MCU’s second big narrative arc. Even though details about the film are, as yet, scarce, what is currently known has been enough to get Marvel fans incredibly excited for the upcoming movie. The biggest announcement to date was the reveal that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU, playing Doomsday‘s villain, Doctor Doom. Other Avengers: Doomsday cast reveals also caused significant buzz, painting it as one of the biggest MCU movies yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Marvel has yet to release many concrete details about Avengers: Doomsday, fans of the movies of the MCU are understandably eager to know more about the upcoming release. This has led to much speculation online about what the movie might involve, which characters are likely to return, and which may not survive its story. With that in mind, here are some bold predictions for Avengers: Doomsday, based on what we already know about it.

7) Doctor Doom Will Be A Variant Of Tony Stark

One of the biggest reveals in recent MCU history was the announcement of Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the franchise. However, the fact that he will be coming back to play Doctor Doom rather than reprise his role as Iron Man has led to some interesting theories. One of the most interesting is that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will actually be a variant of Tony Stark, explaining the actor’s dual role in the MCU. It’s a logical development, and therefore a pretty reasonable prediction about the villain’s role in Avengers: Doomsday.

6) Star-Lord Will Mentor The Young Avengers

One of the more out-there theories circulating about Avengers: Doomsday involves Star-Lord’s role in the movie. It suggests that he will return as previously teased by the MCU, but in the surprising role as a mentor to the franchise’s Young Avengers. The MCU’s Young Avengers team will surely appear in some capacity, and Star-Lord is the perfect candidate to mentor them. His apparent retirement on Earth at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sets him up perfectly for a mentorship role, and considering his own turbulent youth, it would make sense that he would be the one to advise the franchise’s next generation of heroes.

5) Thanos Will Team Up With The Avengers

The MCU has a habit of bringing back dead characters, and while it isn’t always the best choice, it seems inevitable in the Multiverse Saga. Avengers: Doomsday has the chance to bring back previously killed MCU characters, and Thanos would be a perfect candidate. Since his death, he has repeatedly appeared in What If…?‘s multiverse stories, so his live-action return in Doomsday isn’t at all out of the question. If so, it’s possible that he’ll actually fight on the side of the heroes, rather than join Doctor Doom and his team of Marvel villains.

4) Steve Rogers Will Return…

There were very few characters as important to the MCU’s Infinity Saga as Steve Rogers. While his retirement in Avengers: Endgame has seen him absent from the Multiverse Saga, it is widely believed that he’ll return in Avengers: Doomsday. In fact, reports suggest Steve Rogers’ MCU return could see him become one of the movie’s main heroes, making it seem almost certain that fans can expect to see Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the franchise once again.

3) …And He’ll Die

Of course, should Steve Rogers return to the MCU, it wouldn’t necessarily be permanent. In fact, if he does come back as reports suggest, he would be one of the characters most likely to die in Avengers: Doomsday. Considering the Infinity Saga gave him a comprehensive character arc, his return, while exciting for fans, surely couldn’t last long. If he’s back for Doomsday, it seems likely he’ll die, especially as that would be a way to galvanize the MCU’s heroes ahead of the Multiverse Saga’s finale in Avengers: Secret Wars.

2) Doom Will Destroy The Multiverse

It has been established that Doctor Doom will be the main antagonist of Avengers: Doomsday, and that Robert Downey Jr. will play the villain. However, his specific plan hasn’t been revealed, although rumors suggest it will be a loose adaptation of the first part of the Secret Wars series and involve elements of The Kang Dynasty. Part of his plan may involve destroying the Multiverse, which would explain how Loki is set to return and how the MCU can begin to simplify its Multiverse story ahead of its next phase.

1) Doctor Strange Will Join Doom

Doctor Strange is one of the Marvel heroes rumored to be villains in Avengers: Doomsday. He’s one of the more complex MCU figures, and he has in the past made questionable decisions for the greater good. This has led many to believe Strange will actually align with Doom in Doomsday, potentially in order to minimize the damage to the Multiverse in Secret Wars.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!